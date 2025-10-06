Grayscale Debuts Staking for Spot Ethereum and Solana ETPs

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
In a significant development, Grayscale Investments has introduced staking capabilities for its spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Specifically, the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ($ETH) and the Ethereum Trust ETF ($ETHE) have become the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking.  Grayscale Enables Staking on Ethereum and Solana ETPs The investment manager disclosed that its Solana Trust (OTCQX: $GSOL) has enabled staking. This move now provides investors with one of the few options to access SOL staking through a traditional brokerage account. However, it is worth noting that GSOL’s uplisting to an ETP is still pending regulatory authorization. If approved, it is expected to become one of the first spot Solana ETPs to offer staking. This milestone comes after Grayscale sought approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable staking. At the time, the asset manager highlighted that spot ETH ETPs do not fully represent the underlying Ethereum, as they have not previously engaged in staking. According to the firm, staking helps strengthen network security while providing potential additional returns to shareholders. Fast forward to the present, Grayscale will stake passively through institutional custodians and a diversified network of validator providers. This approach will support the security and long-term resilience of the underlying protocols. It will also allow investors to participate in staking without managing the technical complexities, while the network benefits from increased stability.  “Staking in our spot Ethereum and Solana funds is exactly the kind of first mover innovation Grayscale was built to deliver. As the #1 digital asset-focused ETF issuer in the world by AUM, we believe our trusted and scaled platform uniquely positions us to turn new opportunities like staking into tangible value potential for investors,” Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale, said.  Expanding Staking Opportunities To further empower investors, Grayscale has released “Staking 101: Secure the Blockchain, Earn Rewards.” This report explains the staking process, its significance, and how participants may benefit. The launch of staking-enabled ETPs helps bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Staking adds value for investors and highlights Grayscale’s leadership in crypto innovation. Looking ahead, Grayscale plans to expand staking to more products while focusing on education, transparency, and investor-first practices. The post Grayscale Debuts Staking for Spot Ethereum and Solana ETPs appeared first on CoinTab News.In a significant development, Grayscale Investments has introduced staking capabilities for its spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Specifically, the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ($ETH) and the Ethereum Trust ETF ($ETHE) have become the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking.  Grayscale Enables Staking on Ethereum and Solana ETPs The investment manager disclosed that its Solana Trust (OTCQX: $GSOL) has enabled staking. This move now provides investors with one of the few options to access SOL staking through a traditional brokerage account. However, it is worth noting that GSOL’s uplisting to an ETP is still pending regulatory authorization. If approved, it is expected to become one of the first spot Solana ETPs to offer staking. This milestone comes after Grayscale sought approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable staking. At the time, the asset manager highlighted that spot ETH ETPs do not fully represent the underlying Ethereum, as they have not previously engaged in staking. According to the firm, staking helps strengthen network security while providing potential additional returns to shareholders. Fast forward to the present, Grayscale will stake passively through institutional custodians and a diversified network of validator providers. This approach will support the security and long-term resilience of the underlying protocols. It will also allow investors to participate in staking without managing the technical complexities, while the network benefits from increased stability.  “Staking in our spot Ethereum and Solana funds is exactly the kind of first mover innovation Grayscale was built to deliver. As the #1 digital asset-focused ETF issuer in the world by AUM, we believe our trusted and scaled platform uniquely positions us to turn new opportunities like staking into tangible value potential for investors,” Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale, said.  Expanding Staking Opportunities To further empower investors, Grayscale has released “Staking 101: Secure the Blockchain, Earn Rewards.” This report explains the staking process, its significance, and how participants may benefit. The launch of staking-enabled ETPs helps bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Staking adds value for investors and highlights Grayscale’s leadership in crypto innovation. Looking ahead, Grayscale plans to expand staking to more products while focusing on education, transparency, and investor-first practices. The post Grayscale Debuts Staking for Spot Ethereum and Solana ETPs appeared first on CoinTab News.

Grayscale Debuts Staking for Spot Ethereum and Solana ETPs

By: Coinstats
2025/10/06 22:45
Ethereum
ETH$3,508.5-5.58%
Union
U$0.006614-12.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.05278-15.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00268+2.29%

In a significant development, Grayscale Investments has introduced staking capabilities for its spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Specifically, the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ($ETH) and the Ethereum Trust ETF ($ETHE) have become the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking. 

Grayscale Enables Staking on Ethereum and Solana ETPs

The investment manager disclosed that its Solana Trust (OTCQX: $GSOL) has enabled staking. This move now provides investors with one of the few options to access SOL staking through a traditional brokerage account. However, it is worth noting that GSOL’s uplisting to an ETP is still pending regulatory authorization. If approved, it is expected to become one of the first spot Solana ETPs to offer staking.

This milestone comes after Grayscale sought approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable staking. At the time, the asset manager highlighted that spot ETH ETPs do not fully represent the underlying Ethereum, as they have not previously engaged in staking. According to the firm, staking helps strengthen network security while providing potential additional returns to shareholders.

Fast forward to the present, Grayscale will stake passively through institutional custodians and a diversified network of validator providers. This approach will support the security and long-term resilience of the underlying protocols. It will also allow investors to participate in staking without managing the technical complexities, while the network benefits from increased stability. 

Expanding Staking Opportunities

To further empower investors, Grayscale has released “Staking 101: Secure the Blockchain, Earn Rewards.” This report explains the staking process, its significance, and how participants may benefit.

The launch of staking-enabled ETPs helps bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Staking adds value for investors and highlights Grayscale’s leadership in crypto innovation. Looking ahead, Grayscale plans to expand staking to more products while focusing on education, transparency, and investor-first practices.

The post Grayscale Debuts Staking for Spot Ethereum and Solana ETPs appeared first on CoinTab News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

DEX Screener is used by crypto traders who need access to on-chain data like trading volumes, liquidity, and token prices. This information allows them to analyze trends, monitor new listings, and make informed investment decisions. In this tutorial, I will build a DEXScreener clone from scratch, covering everything from the initial design to a functional app. We will use Streamlit, a Python framework for building full-stack apps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006384-7.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.004741-5.27%
RWAX
APP$0.000776-19.66%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:05
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-4.09%
MANTRA
OM$0.09238-4.95%
OP
OP$0.3585-6.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002897-6.72%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,943.83
$103,943.83$103,943.83

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,508.50
$3,508.50$3,508.50

-2.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.74
$161.74$161.74

-2.99%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2649
$2.2649$2.2649

-2.66%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16392
$0.16392$0.16392

-1.82%