Grayscale Debuts Staking for Spot Ethereum and Solana ETPs

In a significant development, Grayscale Investments has introduced staking capabilities for its spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Specifically, the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ($ETH) and the Ethereum Trust ETF ($ETHE) have become the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking. Grayscale Enables Staking on Ethereum and Solana ETPs The investment manager disclosed that its Solana Trust (OTCQX: $GSOL) has enabled staking. This move now provides investors with one of the few options to access SOL staking through a traditional brokerage account. However, it is worth noting that GSOL’s uplisting to an ETP is still pending regulatory authorization. If approved, it is expected to become one of the first spot Solana ETPs to offer staking. This milestone comes after Grayscale sought approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable staking. At the time, the asset manager highlighted that spot ETH ETPs do not fully represent the underlying Ethereum, as they have not previously engaged in staking. According to the firm, staking helps strengthen network security while providing potential additional returns to shareholders. Fast forward to the present, Grayscale will stake passively through institutional custodians and a diversified network of validator providers. This approach will support the security and long-term resilience of the underlying protocols. It will also allow investors to participate in staking without managing the technical complexities, while the network benefits from increased stability. “Staking in our spot Ethereum and Solana funds is exactly the kind of first mover innovation Grayscale was built to deliver. As the #1 digital asset-focused ETF issuer in the world by AUM, we believe our trusted and scaled platform uniquely positions us to turn new opportunities like staking into tangible value potential for investors,” Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale, said. Expanding Staking Opportunities To further empower investors, Grayscale has released “Staking 101: Secure the Blockchain, Earn Rewards.” This report explains the staking process, its significance, and how participants may benefit. The launch of staking-enabled ETPs helps bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Staking adds value for investors and highlights Grayscale’s leadership in crypto innovation. Looking ahead, Grayscale plans to expand staking to more products while focusing on education, transparency, and investor-first practices. The post Grayscale Debuts Staking for Spot Ethereum and Solana ETPs appeared first on CoinTab News. 