Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund will begin trading today under a new name that includes "ETF"

PANews reported on September 19 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas posted on the X platform that the "Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF" jointly launched by Grayscale and CoinDesk is the new name of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), which is scheduled to begin trading on September 19.
Earlier yesterday, news broke that the U.S. SEC approved options linked to the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.