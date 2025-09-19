Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund will begin trading today under a new name that includes "ETF"

PANews reported on September 19 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas posted on the X platform that the "Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF" jointly launched by Grayscale and CoinDesk is the new name of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), which is scheduled to begin trading on September 19.

Earlier yesterday, news broke that the U.S. SEC approved options linked to the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index.