Grayscale's flagship Ethereum investment vehicles now operate under more streamlined regulations. It's a new phase of maturity for crypto ETFs.Grayscale's flagship Ethereum investment vehicles now operate under more streamlined regulations. It's a new phase of maturity for crypto ETFs.

Grayscale Ethereum ETFs move into SEC’s generic listing regime

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/24 05:15
Moonveil
MORE$0.08552-0.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175+0.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00546+0.73%

Grayscale’s flagship Ethereum investment vehicles now operate under a more streamlined regulatory regime. The move to generic standards reduces future filing requirements, signaling a new phase of maturity for crypto ETFs in U.S. markets.

Summary
  • SEC approved NYSE Arca’s request to shift Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs from non-generic to generic listing standards.
  • The rule change streamlines oversight, reducing future filings and allowing the funds to continue trading without case-by-case approval.
  • Analysts see the move as a step toward broader adoption of spot crypto ETFs, with the SEC still soliciting public comments.

According to a notice issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept.23, the agency has approved NYSE Arca’s request to shift the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and its Mini Trust counterpart from a “non-generic” to a “generic” listing standard.

The rule change, filed by the exchange on Sept. 19 and made effective immediately, transitions the products from their initial, bespoke regulatory framework to a broader classification used for established commodity-based trusts. This administrative shift means the funds can now continue trading without needing case-by-case SEC approval for their continued listing.

Why the rule change matters

Last week, NYSE Arca argued the rule change is consistent with the Exchange Act, citing Section 6(b)(5), which mandates that exchange rules are designed to prevent fraud and manipulation, promote fair trading, and protect investors.

The exchange said the generic standard “will remove impediments to and perfect the mechanism of a free and open market.” Essentially, NYSE Arca contends that by eliminating redundant, case-by-case oversight for already-approved products, the market operates more efficiently, which ultimately benefits investors through enhanced competition and smoother operations.

The SEC agreed with this assessment, waiving the standard 30-day operative delay to the rule change to take effect immediately. Specifically, the regulator noted that the step was consistent with investor protection and the public interest, as it did not introduce any novel issues.

Still, the agency retained a safety valve. The SEC notice specifies that for the next 60 days, the agency retains the authority to “temporarily suspend such rule change” if it finds such action necessary to protect investors, safeguard markets, or further the purposes of the Act.

ETF specialists see the development as part of a broader shift. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart noted last week that the new standards could pave the way for a wave of spot crypto exchange-traded products, particularly altcoin ETFs that have been waiting on regulatory clarity.

The SEC has also invited public comment on the rule change, underscoring that the process is not finished. Interested parties have an opportunity to submit data, views, and arguments concerning whether the change is consistent with the Exchange Act.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

The Cardano (ADA) Foundation detailed its new roadmap in its latest report. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
Cardano
ADA$0.8098-1.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 04:49
Share
Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings

The crypto exchange integrates Morpho lending into its app, letting USDC users tap DeFi yields of up to 10.8%. Coinbase is rolling out a new way for users to earn yields on their USDC holdings, marking one of the exchange’s first large-scale integrations with decentralized finance (DeFi) at a time of accelerating stablecoin adoption.The company announced Thursday that it is integrating the Morpho lending protocol, with vaults curated by DeFi advisory company Steakhouse Financial, directly into the Coinbase app. The move will allow users to lend USDC (USDC) without navigating third-party DeFi platforms or wallets.Coinbase already pays up to 4.5% APY in rewards for holding USDC on its platform. With the new DeFi lending option, however, users can tap into onchain markets and potentially earn yields of up to 10.8% as of Wednesday, according to Coinbase.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855-0.94%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371+0.27%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.7363-5.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Share
Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

As the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on a landmark legislation to regulate the digital asset market, concerns about cryptocurrency fraud, particularly involving Bitcoin ATMs, have taken center stage. Lawmakers are now contemplating measures to curb scam activities that target vulnerable investors, especially seniors, amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and the future of blockchain-based [...]
Union
U$0.010253-5.84%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12425+2.03%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

CFTC launches tokenized initiative allowing derivatives traders to post stablecoins as collateral

Tether is trying to raise up to $20 billion by selling a 3% stake, aiming for a $500 billion valuation