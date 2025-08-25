Grayscale Files S-1 for Avalanche Trust, Eyes Nasdaq Listing

Grayscale Investments has filed an SEC S-1 to launch the Grayscale Avalanche Trust (AVAX), aiming to list its shares on Nasdaq. The Trust would hold AVAX and track its market price, offering regulated access through traditional brokerage accounts. If approved, it could expand investor exposure to Avalanche via an exchange-listed vehicle. The filing follows ongoing exchange proceedings related to listing standards and reflects growing interest in spot crypto products beyond bitcoin and ether.

