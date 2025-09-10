Grayscale files S-1 for Hedera ETF

Key Takeaways

Grayscale Investments has filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC for a Hedera ETF.

This move is part of Grayscale’s strategy to broaden its crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin.

Grayscale Investments filed an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today for a Hedera exchange-traded fund.

The filing represents Grayscale’s latest effort to expand its crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin. Hedera operates a distributed ledger platform that uses a hashgraph consensus mechanism rather than traditional blockchain technology.

The S-1 form is required for companies seeking to register securities for public sale in the US. The filing does not guarantee SEC approval for the proposed Hedera ETF.