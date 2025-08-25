Grayscale Files S-1 With SEC to Launch Spot Avalanche (AVAX) ETF on Nasdaq

Key Takeaways:

Grayscale has filed an S-1 with the SEC to convert its Avalanche Trust into a Spot AVAX ETF.

The ETF would trade on Nasdaq with Coinbase Custody as the asset custodian and BNY Mellon as administrator.

If approved, this could mark one of the first U.S.-listed ETFs giving direct exposure to a smart contract blockchain beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Grayscale Investments is pressing forward with its crypto ETF ambitions, submitting an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Spot Avalanche (AVAX) Exchange-Traded Fund. The filing aims to convert the firm’s existing Avalanche Trust into a publicly traded product on Nasdaq, opening the door for institutional and retail investors to access AVAX through traditional brokerage accounts.

Grayscale’s Strategy: Expanding Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

Grayscale is the largest digital asset manager in the world that has been gradually expanding its ETF offering. Whereas Bitcoin and Ethereum largely monopolized the sphere of crypto investment products, the company is expanding to include Layer-1 blockchains, including Avalanche, and assets such as XRP and Dogecoin.

The Avalanche new S-1 filing is the second regulatory milestone in the turnaround to Grayscale, after the company filed a 19b-4 earlier this year. If approved, the ETF would allow cash-based creations and redemptions, similar to its other spot ETF structures.

According to the filing, Coinbase Custody will safeguard AVAX tokens, while BNY Mellon will act as administrator and transfer agent. This setup mirrors the operational framework used for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust conversion, signaling a consistent regulatory approach.

Why Avalanche? Institutional Interest Is Growing

Avalanche (AVAX) has emerged as one of the fastest smart contract blockchains, emphasizing scalability through “subnets”—custom application-specific blockchains that can interoperate with the broader Avalanche ecosystem.

The interest of the institution has picked up pace within the last year Avalanche itself was incorporated into Visa stablecoin settlement platform and Avalanche Visa card was released, where users can directly spend AVAX and stablecoins such as USDC in their daily purchases.

The type of structure of the blockchain has also attracted developers and start-ups which seek scalable infrastructure outside of Ethereum. By focusing an ETF product on Avalanche, Grayscale is capitalizing on this groundswell of institutional and corporate interest.

AVAX Price and Performance

AVAX has withstood pressures of the whole crypto market despite its robust fundamentals. Currently, the coin has a price of approximately $24 which shows a year-over-year decrease of 9% and a drop of 55% from its all-time high of $54.11 in December.

The Avalanche Trust was launched by Grayscale in August 2024, and currently has under $15 million in assets under management with a net asset value (NAV) per share at $12.20. That price has retreated since a December peak, in line with the general negative performance of the crypto market this year.

Nevertheless, a spot ETF will potentially give a new burst of liquidity and acceptance to the AVAX market. Not only would it increase the ease of entry by U.S. investors but it may also attract the attention of the institutional managements that desire diverse exposure to altcoin-based ecosystems.

Regulatory Hurdles Ahead

The way to the approval is not easy. SEC has always been hesitant on crypto ETFs and only moved to approve spot ETFs on Bitcoin in early 2024 after years of opposition. Ethereum ETFs came next, yet products backed by Layer-1 chain rivals are still under pressure due to lack of liquidity, custody concerns and market manipulation.

Greyscale addressed those regulatory challenges and said that the final approval by the SEC and the Nasdaq are subject to their approval. In March of 2025, Nasdaq had already submitted a proposal to have the AVAX ETF listed to the SEC, showing listing-level preparedness.

Competing Bids in the AVAX ETF Race

Grayscale is not the only player aiming at the business. Other financial institutions such as asset manager VanEck have filed similar proposals to launch Avalanche-based ETF in anticipation that interest is no longer limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum. With more AVAX ETFs potentially being accepted, the initial benefits of having multiple products that investors can choose could cost the fees and thereby increase the overall adoption of Avalanche in regulated markets.

The post Grayscale Files S-1 With SEC to Launch Spot Avalanche (AVAX) ETF on Nasdaq appeared first on CryptoNinjas.