Grayscale Files SEC Application to Launch Chainlink ETF

Grayscale has submitted an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new Chainlink (LINK) ETF. This filing marks an important step toward giving investors easier access to Chainlink through a regulated investment vehicle. The ETF would provide a transparent and convenient way for investors to gain exposure to LINK without directly holding the tokens. The filing was made in August 2025 amid growing interest in crypto ETFs.
