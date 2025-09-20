Grayscale Launches Bitcoin and Four Altcoin ETF! “First of Its Kind in the US!”

Grayscale, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency-focused investment firms, announced the launch of an ETF that includes Bitcoin and four altcoins.
Grayscale announced today that the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), formerly known as the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, has begun trading on NYSE Arca as a multi-asset ETP, the first of its kind in the United States.
GDLC was introduced as the first multi-asset crypto ETP offering investments in the five largest and most liquid cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Focusing on BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and XRP, GDLC offers investment opportunities for over 90% of the asset class’s market capitalization, making it an attractive option for investors seeking broad participation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg said: “Today’s listing marks a historic milestone for the entire crypto ETP world. For nearly a decade, the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF has been meeting the growing demand from investors for diverse crypto exposure, as investors increasingly turn to ETP suites for their crypto exposure. GDLC is a purpose-built innovation designed to meet this demand, providing simplicity and transparent access to the most liquid and largest crypto assets.”
*This is not investment advice.
