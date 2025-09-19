The post Grayscale launches ETF tracking BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL on NYSE Arca appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Grayscale’s Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) began trading on NYSE Arca as the first multi-asset crypto ETP in the US. The ETF provides exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA, covering over 90% of the crypto market capitalization. Grayscale Investments has officially launched trading of its CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, formerly the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC, on NYSE Arca as the first multi-asset crypto ETP in the US, the company announced Friday. The ETF, trading under the ticker GDLC, gained SEC approval Wednesday to list on NYSE Arca as a multi-asset crypto ETP after the regulator approved new generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares, facilitating faster listings of digital assets on stock exchanges. Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale, called the launch a “historic milestone for the entire crypto ETP landscape.” “Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF has met the growing investor demand for diverse exposure to crypto for nearly a decade and investors are increasingly turning to the ETP wrapper for their crypto exposure,” said Mintzberg in a statement. “GDLC is a purpose-built innovation designed to meet that demand, bringing simplicity and transparent access to the most liquid and largest crypto assets.” Through a single investment vehicle, the GDLC fund provides exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, which collectively represent over 90% of the crypto market’s capitalization. The fund tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index and rebalances quarterly to maintain alignment with the leading assets in the crypto market. GDLC began trading publicly on OTCQX in 2019 and became a Securities Exchange Act of 1934-reporting company in 2021. The SEC’s decision to adopt generic listing standards represents a milestone in creating a framework for diversified crypto ETFs in the US. Grayscale was the first firm to benefit. The development recalls Grayscale’s earlier court… The post Grayscale launches ETF tracking BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL on NYSE Arca appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Grayscale’s Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) began trading on NYSE Arca as the first multi-asset crypto ETP in the US. The ETF provides exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA, covering over 90% of the crypto market capitalization. Grayscale Investments has officially launched trading of its CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, formerly the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC, on NYSE Arca as the first multi-asset crypto ETP in the US, the company announced Friday. The ETF, trading under the ticker GDLC, gained SEC approval Wednesday to list on NYSE Arca as a multi-asset crypto ETP after the regulator approved new generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares, facilitating faster listings of digital assets on stock exchanges. Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale, called the launch a “historic milestone for the entire crypto ETP landscape.” “Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF has met the growing investor demand for diverse exposure to crypto for nearly a decade and investors are increasingly turning to the ETP wrapper for their crypto exposure,” said Mintzberg in a statement. “GDLC is a purpose-built innovation designed to meet that demand, bringing simplicity and transparent access to the most liquid and largest crypto assets.” Through a single investment vehicle, the GDLC fund provides exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, which collectively represent over 90% of the crypto market’s capitalization. The fund tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index and rebalances quarterly to maintain alignment with the leading assets in the crypto market. GDLC began trading publicly on OTCQX in 2019 and became a Securities Exchange Act of 1934-reporting company in 2021. The SEC’s decision to adopt generic listing standards represents a milestone in creating a framework for diversified crypto ETFs in the US. Grayscale was the first firm to benefit. The development recalls Grayscale’s earlier court…