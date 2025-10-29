ExchangeDEX+
Grayscale Launches First Solana Staking ETF on NYSE Arca

By: Coincentral
2025/10/29 22:25
TLDR

  • Grayscale unveils GSOL, the first Solana staking ETF on NYSE Arca.
  • Investors gain Solana exposure and staking rewards in one ETF.
  • GSOL blends Solana’s speed with regulated, yield-based investing.
  • Grayscale expands its crypto ETF lineup amid rising market demand.
  • Solana’s first staking ETF marks a new era for blockchain investors.

Grayscale Investments has listed the Grayscale Solana ETF on the NYSE Arca, making it the first Solana staking ETF to be listed on the exchange. The Grayscale Solana ETF delivers access to Solana’s performance while allowing participation in network staking through a traditional investment format. With this move, Grayscale strengthens its presence in the digital asset ETP market under evolving U.S. regulatory frameworks.

Grayscale initially launched the Solana Trust in 2021 as a closed-end fund, before listing it on the OTCQX in 2023. It has now converted it into an ETF structure that includes staking, officially transitioning to NYSE Arca. This shift enables more seamless exposure to Solana and introduces a regulated route for those seeking staking rewards through an exchange-traded product.

The Grayscale Solana ETF integrates staking, which began in October 2025, and aims to distribute 77% of net rewards back to participants. These rewards are reflected in the fund’s NAV, potentially compounding returns over time through Solana’s Proof-of-Stake protocol. The product excludes registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, meaning it operates with fewer federal protections.

Solana: A High-Speed Blockchain Now Accessible via Staking ETF

Solana, a fast and cost-efficient blockchain network, underpins the technology behind the Grayscale Solana ETF. It uses a Proof-of-Stake mechanism that enables secure, scalable, and low-cost transactions for users across financial and development sectors. This infrastructure continues to attract developers and institutions aiming to build decentralized applications and tools.

The Grayscale Solana ETF provides access to this blockchain through staking, while meeting the SEC-approved listing standards. These standards enable commodity-based trusts, such as GSOL, to trade more freely without incurring prolonged regulatory delays. Grayscale leverages this update to lead among Solana ETP managers by assets under management.

Grayscale’s decision arrives at a time of heightened demand for crypto ETPs amid a partial government shutdown. The SEC, operating with a limited staff, issued guidance that enabled new listings without delaying amendments. This environment has opened the door to the fast-tracking of listings for blockchain-focused ETPs, including those for Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR.

Competitive Crypto ETF Activity Increases Market Momentum

Just one day prior to GSOL’s listing, Bitwise introduced its Solana ETF on the NYSE, signaling intensifying competition. Canary launched its Litecoin and HBAR ETFs on Nasdaq, further diversifying investor exposure across blockchains. These launches reflect growing momentum among digital asset managers embracing spot-based, staking-enabled ETPs.

The Grayscale Solana ETF provides a lower-cost entry into crypto exposure through a trusted institutional provider with experience in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs. With this launch, Grayscale reinforces its leadership in crypto-based ETFs and aims to expand its institutional reach. GSOL’s uplisting enhances its operational scale and introduces another layer of functionality through staking.

The Grayscale Solana ETF underscores the shift in digital asset portfolio construction as staking becomes integral to blockchain value accrual. Traditional asset managers now view digital assets not just as speculative plays but as yield-generating components. As the Solana ecosystem grows, GSOL positions itself as a primary access point within a regulated investment wrapper.

The post Grayscale Launches First Solana Staking ETF on NYSE Arca appeared first on CoinCentral.

