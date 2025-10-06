Grayscale Launches First U.S. Staking Spot ETH and SOL ETPs

Key Highlights:

Grayscale has launched the first U.S-listed Ethereum and Solana spot crypto ETPs that provide staking rewards.

Investors can now earn staking yields through ETHE, ETH and GSOL.

Grayscale is offering a “Staking 101” educational program to help investors understand staking benefits.

The first spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) that permit staking have been introduced by Grayscale Investments and are listed in the United States. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (Ticker: ETHE) and Grayscale Solana Trust (Ticker: GSOL), are two of Grayscale’s Ethereum and Solana products, that will allow investors to stake their cryptocurrency as of today’s market open. This will create new avenues for yield generation through standard brokerage accounts.

Milestone for Crypto Investing: Staking via ETPs

Grayscale announces launch of the first U.S. Staking Spot Crypto ETPs

According to the press release, Grayscale’s Ethereum products, ETHE and ETH, which trade on the NYSE Arca, are now the first spot crypto investment products in the U.S. that will offer staking rewards. Their Solana product, GSOL, trades on the OTC market and is one of the few easy ways for investors to earn from Solana staking through regular brokerage accounts. If approved by regulators, GSOL could move to a full ETP, joining other spot Solana products that are currently waiting for an approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Staking is a process where investors lock up their crypto and those locked up crypto help run and secure the blockchain. In return, the users who stake their crypto earn rewards, which is similar to interest in a savings account. This means that people that are investing in Grayscale’s products can earn not only if the crypto’s price goes up but will also earn from staking, giving them another way to make returns.

How Rewards Are Distributed?

For the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE), staking rewards are paid directly to the investors. For the Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) and Solana Trust (GSOL), staking rewards are build up over time and then are added to the share price. In this way, investors benefit automatically as their investment grows, without receiving separate payments.

Regulatory Backdrop Enables Innovation

This launch has come after important regulatory developments. Last month, the SEC approved generic listing standards for crypto ETPs, offering clearer and more structured ways for these products to be listed and traded on U.S. exchanges.

Moreover, guidance issued earlier this year had also clarified that the staking activities do not, by themselves, violate securities laws, reinforcing the legal and compliance framework for funds that incorporate staking rewards.

Grayscale’s Leadership in Digital Asset Innovation

“Staking in our spot Ethereum and Solana funds is exactly the kind of first mover innovation Grayscale was built to deliver,” said Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale. “As the #1 digital asset-focused ETF issuer in the world by AUM, we believe our trusted and scaled platform uniquely positions us to turn new opportunities like staking into tangible value potential for investors.”

Grayscale will handle staking for investors by using professional custodians and trusted validators. With this process of staking, they help keep the Ethereum and Solana blockchain secure and also help the blockchain run smoothly. In return of staking, investors in Grayscale’s funds also earn rewards from this staking process.

Investor Consideration and Risks

ETHE and ETH are ETPs that have not been not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. So they do not have the same regulatory protections as traditional ETFs or mutual funds.

The investors have to keep in mind that investing in them carries higher risks, which also includes the possibility of losing your money, and investors do not own the underlying cryptocurrencies directly.

GSOL is currently traded over-the-counter (OTC) and is not a full ETP yet. Once it receives regulatory approval, it could be listed as an ETP, making it easier for investors to access and see in the market.

Expanding Staking Education and Future Plans

Grayscale is also supporting its new products with educational efforts. The asset management firm is also offering a course known as “Staking 101: Secure the Blockchain, Earn Rewards”, which explains how staking works, its benefits, and risks. In the future, Grayscale is also planning to offer staking benefits for more products while keeping reporting transparent and prioritizing investors.

Also Read: Floki Debuts First BNB Chain Token ETP in Europe