ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Grayscale Launches First U.S. Staking Spot ETH and SOL ETPs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights:  Grayscale has launched the first U.S-listed Ethereum and Solana spot crypto ETPs that provide staking rewards. Investors can now earn staking yields through ETHE, ETH and GSOL. Grayscale is offering a “Staking 101” educational program to help investors understand staking benefits.  The first spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) that permit staking have been introduced by Grayscale Investments and are listed in the United States. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (Ticker: ETHE) and Grayscale Solana Trust (Ticker: GSOL), are two of Grayscale’s Ethereum and Solana products, that will allow investors to stake their cryptocurrency as of today’s market open. This will create new avenues for yield generation through standard brokerage accounts. Grayscale announces launch of the first U.S. Staking Spot Crypto ETPs Milestone for Crypto Investing: Staking via ETPs According to the press release, Grayscale’s Ethereum products, ETHE and ETH, which trade on the NYSE Arca, are now the first spot crypto investment products in the U.S. that will offer staking rewards. Their Solana product, GSOL, trades on the OTC market and is one of the few easy ways for investors to earn from Solana staking through regular brokerage accounts. If approved by regulators, GSOL could move to a full ETP, joining other spot Solana products that are currently waiting for an approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Staking is a process where investors lock up their crypto and those locked up crypto help run and secure the blockchain. In return, the users who stake their crypto earn rewards, which is similar to interest in a savings account. This means that people that are investing in Grayscale’s products can earn not only if the crypto’s price goes up but will also earn from staking, giving them another way to make returns. How Rewards Are Distributed? For… The post Grayscale Launches First U.S. Staking Spot ETH and SOL ETPs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights:  Grayscale has launched the first U.S-listed Ethereum and Solana spot crypto ETPs that provide staking rewards. Investors can now earn staking yields through ETHE, ETH and GSOL. Grayscale is offering a “Staking 101” educational program to help investors understand staking benefits.  The first spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) that permit staking have been introduced by Grayscale Investments and are listed in the United States. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (Ticker: ETHE) and Grayscale Solana Trust (Ticker: GSOL), are two of Grayscale’s Ethereum and Solana products, that will allow investors to stake their cryptocurrency as of today’s market open. This will create new avenues for yield generation through standard brokerage accounts. Grayscale announces launch of the first U.S. Staking Spot Crypto ETPs Milestone for Crypto Investing: Staking via ETPs According to the press release, Grayscale’s Ethereum products, ETHE and ETH, which trade on the NYSE Arca, are now the first spot crypto investment products in the U.S. that will offer staking rewards. Their Solana product, GSOL, trades on the OTC market and is one of the few easy ways for investors to earn from Solana staking through regular brokerage accounts. If approved by regulators, GSOL could move to a full ETP, joining other spot Solana products that are currently waiting for an approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Staking is a process where investors lock up their crypto and those locked up crypto help run and secure the blockchain. In return, the users who stake their crypto earn rewards, which is similar to interest in a savings account. This means that people that are investing in Grayscale’s products can earn not only if the crypto’s price goes up but will also earn from staking, giving them another way to make returns. How Rewards Are Distributed? For…

Grayscale Launches First U.S. Staking Spot ETH and SOL ETPs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 22:09
Union
U$0.006614-12.69%
Ethereum
ETH$3,510.14-5.54%
Solana
SOL$161.79-8.11%
COM
COM$0.004948-4.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00268+2.29%

Key Highlights: 

  • Grayscale has launched the first U.S-listed Ethereum and Solana spot crypto ETPs that provide staking rewards.
  • Investors can now earn staking yields through ETHE, ETH and GSOL.
  • Grayscale is offering a “Staking 101” educational program to help investors understand staking benefits. 

The first spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) that permit staking have been introduced by Grayscale Investments and are listed in the United States. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (Ticker: ETHE) and Grayscale Solana Trust (Ticker: GSOL), are two of Grayscale’s Ethereum and Solana products, that will allow investors to stake their cryptocurrency as of today’s market open. This will create new avenues for yield generation through standard brokerage accounts.

Grayscale announces launch of the first U.S. Staking Spot Crypto ETPs

Milestone for Crypto Investing: Staking via ETPs

According to the press release, Grayscale’s Ethereum products, ETHE and ETH, which trade on the NYSE Arca, are now the first spot crypto investment products in the U.S. that will offer staking rewards. Their Solana product, GSOL, trades on the OTC market and is one of the few easy ways for investors to earn from Solana staking through regular brokerage accounts. If approved by regulators, GSOL could move to a full ETP, joining other spot Solana products that are currently waiting for an approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Staking is a process where investors lock up their crypto and those locked up crypto help run and secure the blockchain. In return, the users who stake their crypto earn rewards, which is similar to interest in a savings account. This means that people that are investing in Grayscale’s products can earn not only if the crypto’s price goes up but will also earn from staking, giving them another way to make returns.

How Rewards Are Distributed?

For the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE), staking rewards are paid directly to the investors. For the Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) and Solana Trust (GSOL), staking rewards are build up over time and then are added to the share price. In this way, investors benefit automatically as their investment grows, without receiving separate payments.

Regulatory Backdrop Enables Innovation

This launch has come after important regulatory developments. Last month, the SEC approved generic listing standards for crypto ETPs, offering clearer and more structured ways for these products to be listed and traded on U.S. exchanges.

Moreover, guidance issued earlier this year had also clarified that the staking activities do not, by themselves, violate securities laws, reinforcing the legal and compliance framework for funds that incorporate staking rewards.

Grayscale’s Leadership in Digital Asset Innovation

“Staking in our spot Ethereum and Solana funds is exactly the kind of first mover innovation Grayscale was built to deliver,” said Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale. “As the #1 digital asset-focused ETF issuer in the world by AUM, we believe our trusted and scaled platform uniquely positions us to turn new opportunities like staking into tangible value potential for investors.”

Grayscale will handle staking for investors by using professional custodians and trusted validators. With this process of staking, they help keep the Ethereum and Solana blockchain secure and also help the blockchain run smoothly. In return of staking, investors in Grayscale’s funds also earn rewards from this staking process.

Investor Consideration and Risks

ETHE and ETH are ETPs that have not been not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. So they do not have the same regulatory protections as traditional ETFs or mutual funds.

The investors have to keep in mind that investing in them carries higher risks, which also includes the possibility of losing your money, and investors do not own the underlying cryptocurrencies directly.

GSOL is currently traded over-the-counter (OTC) and is not a full ETP yet. Once it receives regulatory approval, it could be listed as an ETP, making it easier for investors to access and see in the market.

Expanding Staking Education and Future Plans

Grayscale is also supporting its new products with educational efforts. The asset management firm is also offering a course known as “Staking 101: Secure the Blockchain, Earn Rewards”, which explains how staking works, its benefits, and risks. In the future, Grayscale is also planning to offer staking benefits for more products while keeping reporting transparent and prioritizing investors.

Also Read: Floki Debuts First BNB Chain Token ETP in Europe

Source: https://www.cryptonewsz.com/grayscale-launch-staking-spot-eth-sol-etps/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

DEX Screener is used by crypto traders who need access to on-chain data like trading volumes, liquidity, and token prices. This information allows them to analyze trends, monitor new listings, and make informed investment decisions. In this tutorial, I will build a DEXScreener clone from scratch, covering everything from the initial design to a functional app. We will use Streamlit, a Python framework for building full-stack apps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006384-7.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.004741-5.27%
RWAX
APP$0.000776-19.66%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:05
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-4.09%
MANTRA
OM$0.09238-4.95%
OP
OP$0.3585-6.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002897-6.72%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,972.37
$103,972.37$103,972.37

-1.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,510.14
$3,510.14$3,510.14

-2.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.79
$161.79$161.79

-2.96%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2658
$2.2658$2.2658

-2.62%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16406
$0.16406$0.16406

-1.73%