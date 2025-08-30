Grayscale Moves Forward with Polkadot and Cardano Spot ETFs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 12:44
U
U$0.0157+43.90%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00207761-2.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005219-0.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005665-10.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.0708+1.05%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001174-11.32%
Key Points:
  • Grayscale files for Polkadot and Cardano spot ETFs with U.S. SEC.
  • No statements from Polkadot or Cardano project leaders yet.
  • Passive ETFs aim to broaden regulated altcoin investment options.

Grayscale has filed for spot ETFs for Polkadot and Cardano with the U.S. SEC, aiming to expand regulated altcoin investment options.

The filing signifies increased institutional interest, potentially boosting market sentiment and expanding access to digital assets like DOT and ADA, pending regulatory approval.

Grayscale Targets Nasdaq and NYSE Arca for ETF Listings

Grayscale Investments, a prominent crypto asset manager, is targeting the launch of spot ETFs for Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). The registrations, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nominate Coinbase as the asset custodian, confirming CoinDesk as the index provider. Grayscale’s drive into altcoin ETFs reflects industry trends towards broader regulatory acceptance.

These passive ETFs offer direct exposure to Polkadot’s and Cardano’s market movements. The planned listing venues are Nasdaq and NYSE Arca. This strategic expansion implies potential advantages for institutional investors seeking regulated access to these assets.

Community responses are notable by absence, with silence from Grayscale’s CEO Michael Sonnenshein, Polkadot’s Gavin Wood, and Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson on social media and official channels. The absence of comments might reflect a cautious stance amidst regulatory scrutiny.

Polkadot and Cardano Pricing Amid Grayscale’s ETF Filings

Did you know? The filing reflects a growing trend of crypto ETFs aiming to capture institutional interest, reminiscent of Grayscale’s prior Bitcoin trust vehicles that opened new avenues for digital asset investments.

As of August 30, 2025, Polkadot (DOT) is priced at $3.80 with a market cap of 6.13 billion USD, illustrating minor impacts post-filing. Its 24-hour trading volume is 465.71 million USD, showing a 17.88% change. Market movements depict a 3.69% drop over a day, while 7-day and 90-day trends saw a decline of 7.24% and 7.00%, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap.

Polkadot(DOT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:37 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research team suggest these filings might influence regulated altcoin products, much like previous Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF precedents. Continued monitoring of SEC’s regulatory responses is essential for assessing the ripple effects on broader cryptocurrency markets and investor sentiment.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/grayscale-polkadot-cardano-spot-etfs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game &quot;Shrapnel&quot;, was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump&#39;s economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.371-0.81%
Neon EVM
NEON$0.13989-23.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10383-2.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/06 17:25
Share
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million. What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, …
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00429-0.92%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003342+20.34%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001026+1.88%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/30 13:44
Share
Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

PANews reported on June 20 that Telegram's ecological trading application Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards. Users can accumulate $BLUM by participating in BP, MP, trading, tasks, etc.
Blum
BLUM$0.03372-12.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0687--%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.03-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:07
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

XRP Knocked Out of Top 3 by USDT Following Sharp Drop

Coinbase hackers who stole over $300 million are transferring ETH via TornadoCash