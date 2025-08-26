Grayscale Moves to Put Avalanche on Wall Street With New Trust

Altcoins

Grayscale Investments, the asset manager behind some of the largest crypto funds on Wall Street, is turning its attention to Avalanche (AVAX).

The firm has submitted paperwork to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval for a new vehicle called the Grayscale Avalanche Trust.

Bridging AVAX to Traditional Markets

The product, if approved, would trade on Nasdaq and mirror AVAX’s price performance, giving investors exposure without the need to directly buy or hold the token. Custody will be handled by Coinbase Custody Trust, while Coinbase, Inc. will act as prime broker, underscoring Grayscale’s strategy of leaning on established institutions to reassure investors.

Building on Bitcoin and Ethereum Success

Grayscale’s earlier trusts tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum have drawn billions from institutions looking for regulated access to digital assets. The company hopes to replicate that success with Avalanche, especially as demand for token-specific investment products grows alongside the broader rally in crypto markets.

Institutional Spotlight on Avalanche

Approval could significantly boost Avalanche’s profile among professional investors. By opening a regulated pathway into AVAX, Grayscale would give traditional finance another entry point into crypto while strengthening confidence in Avalanche’s role within the sector.

