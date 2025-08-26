Grayscale Pushes for a Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF, but Meme Coin Traders Are Doubling Down on Competitor Token for 18365% Gains

Grayscale Investments has filed for a spot Dogecoin (DOGE) exchange-traded fund (ETF), a move seen as an effort to legitimize the meme-based cryptocurrency within institutional markets. The new Dogecoin Trust ETF is established with the ticker symbol of $GDOG and will be listed on NYSE Arca and is awaiting approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This submission follows Grayscale’s earlier February 13 filing using Form 19b-4.

While the filing has temporarily lifted Dogecoin’s price by 2.5% to 6%, DOGE has since faced notable volatility, falling 4.17% to $0.2238 in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization declined to $33.71 billion; on its day, trading volume shot up $3.14 billion. With no supply cap and a circulating total of 150.57 billion coins, the token remains susceptible to broader market downturns. At the same time, traders and investors within the meme coin community appear to be redirecting attention—and capital—toward Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new meme-inspired token projected by proponents to deliver gains of up to 18,365%.

Institutional Entry Versus Community Momentum

The ETF filing by Grayscale is considered one move to get more investors to Dogecoin with the help of institutional investors, as it might help to improve the liquidity and settle the DOGE into more institutional portfolios. Approval would mark one of the first such listings for a meme cryptocurrency and may shape the regulatory path for other altcoin ETFs awaiting decisions, including products from 21Shares.

Nonetheless, the ETF’s outcome is uncertain. The SEC has historically pushed back against similar proposals, citing concerns related to volatility and market manipulation. The month of October 2025 will mark a turning point in regulatory clarity. Until that time, Dogecoin could be experiencing a lengthy process of price consolidation, although speculative price analysis projects that prospective prices may be as high as $0.40 or even $0.50 should institutional adoption continue.

In the meantime, retail traders continue to buy and sell LILPEPE during the presale, with a current raised amount of 98.06% of the $22.32 million goal of Stage 11 and almost 14.06 billion tokens sold at a price of $0.0020 per token. The specific niche of the token as a Layer-2 chain optimized only towards meme coins is making it something of extreme popularity, unlike general-purpose ones.

The LILPEPE Technical Model and Early Demand Drivers

Little Pepe has architecture with several properties rare in meme coin architecture. These are a 0% transaction tax model, a mitigation against sniper bots, and a verified CertiK audit score of 95.49 percent. The project further has CEX listings on two of the largest exchanges, awaiting a launch, which are also expected to be used to increase early liquidity and price discovery.

Given that more than $21.96 million has been raised already, investor confidence seems to be informed by the fact that the token will provide the default environment through which meme coins will be launched. The mechanism of staking and reward programs (considering 13.5 percent of the entire supply) is another incentive to long-term holding. Viral content and influencer cooperation-based promotional strategies will likely also become an important part of the post-launch growth. With Grayscale already making strides towards mainstreaming DOGE in ETF form, the blistering pace of the LILPEPE presale stands out as a signal of how a community-based discourse and the attributes of project utility will become defining elements of meme coin activity in a digital asset ecosystem.

