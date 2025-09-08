Grayscale Pushes to Bring LINK to NYSE Under GLNK Ticker

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 21:49
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004882+3.45%
Chainlink
LINK$23.12+3.63%
MAY
MAY$0.04153-0.52%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15092+9.51%

TLDR

  • Grayscale files for GLNK ETF, first spot Chainlink fund with staking option.
  • GLNK ETF to give regulated spot LINK exposure, with future staking potential.
  • Grayscale’s GLNK ETF could pioneer Chainlink spot access with staking rewards.
  • Chainlink Trust set to become GLNK ETF, offering spot LINK exposure on NYSE.
  • GLNK ETF may debut as first Chainlink fund, eyeing staking and altcoin expansion.

Grayscale has filed an S-1 registration with the SEC to convert its Chainlink Trust into a GLNK ETF. The GLNK ETF aims to provide spot exposure to LINK while offering a regulated investment structure. This move signals a broader push by Grayscale to expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs.

Chainlink ETF Eyes Spot Trading Structure

Grayscale plans to list the GLNK ETF on NYSE Arca under the new ticker GLNK, subject to SEC approval. The fund will offer direct price exposure to LINK, Chainlink’s native token. Coinbase Custody will act as the custodian for the GLNK ETF.

The GLNK ETF will operate using a cash creation and redemption model at launch. However, Grayscale intends to support in-kind redemptions once regulators approve. This mirrors current models used by spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Chainlink’s decentralized oracle system connects smart contracts with real-world data. The GLNK ETF will give access to this market without needing crypto wallets or exchanges. This model simplifies access for traditional market participants.

Staking Option Under Review

Grayscale’s filing includes a possible staking component for the GLNK ETF. If regulators and tax authorities approve, the ETF could stake LINK assets to generate yield. Staking would occur through third-party providers while maintaining assets in secure custody.

Rewards from staking may be retained, distributed, or sold depending on regulatory outcomes. This addition would differentiate GLNK ETF from other spot ETFs. The structure adds potential returns beyond LINK price movement.

The GLNK ETF would become the first Chainlink-focused fund to include staking capabilities. Grayscale’s filing outlines a flexible framework that adapts to evolving rules. This strategy prepares the GLNK ETF for long-term market participation.

Broader Altcoin ETF Expansion

Grayscale continues expanding its crypto ETF offerings with the GLNK ETF. The firm recently filed for spot ETFs tied to Avalanche, Dogecoin, Solana, Litecoin, and XRP. This marks a shift toward a diversified altcoin ETF strategy.

The GLNK ETF aligns with this broader approach to offer regulated access to major DeFi tokens. Chainlink’s $15.6 billion market cap makes it a significant addition to this lineup. The token currently ranks 13th among all crypto assets.

Bitwise Asset Management also filed for a Chainlink ETF in August. Grayscale’s GLNK ETF could be first to market if approved under NYSE Arca’s proposed standards. These standards may reduce the need for case-by-case reviews.

Regulatory Landscape May Support Approval

Grayscale’s GLNK ETF filing comes during a regulatory shift in the U.S. Under the current administration, the SEC may show more openness toward crypto spot products. Recent spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals strengthen this outlook.

NYSE Arca’s July proposal to simplify crypto ETP listings could support a faster approval process. If adopted, Grayscale believes GLNK ETF meets the listing requirements. This would establish a precedent for other altcoin ETFs.

Grayscale aims to bring mainstream access to Chainlink via the GLNK ETF. Its strategy combines regulatory compliance, flexible operations, and institutional-grade partners. The GLNK ETF may soon become the first spot Chainlink ETF on a U.S. exchange.

 

The post Grayscale Pushes to Bring LINK to NYSE Under GLNK Ticker appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.17+8.25%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004883+3.47%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.139344+8.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1317+4.44%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
Share
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,410.98+1.05%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008316-16.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09914-1.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again