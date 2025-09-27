Grayscale Reveals 20 Most Profitable Crypto – Bitcoin Isn’t One

Grayscale revealed in an index that altcoins provided the best returns in the third quarter of 2025. Bitcoin’s underperformance became the quarter’s most defining characteristic, while BNB Chain, Prometheus, and Avalanche led the ranking for top risk-adjusted performers.

The index was generally dominated by tokens used for financial applications and smart contract platforms. Thematic narratives centered on stablecoin adoption, exchange volume, and Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) overwhelmingly drove this outperformance.

Altcoins Dominated Q3 Performance

The third quarter of 2025 proved to be a period of broad-based strength in the digital asset market. According to an index developed by Grayscale Research, some distinct winners generated the best volatility-adjusted price returns.

In a ranking of the top 20 best-performing tokens, BNB Chain took the lead, delivering the most favorable returns with relative stability compared to those whose gains were outweighed by excessive risk.

Prometeus, Avalanche, Cronos, Beldex, and Ethereum followed behind it.

Top 20 Performing Tokens. Source: Grayscale Research.

Grayscale organizes the digital asset market into six segments based on the protocol’s core function and use case: Currencies, Smart Contract Platforms, Financials, Consumer and Culture, Utilities and Services, and Artificial Intelligence.

Seven top-performing tokens formed part of the Financials segment, while five came from Smart Contract Platforms. These results effectively quantified the shift away from Currencies. Most notably, Bitcoin did not make the cut.

Why Bitcoin Lagged Behind

The most telling data point of Grayscale’s research was not so much who made the list as who was conspicuously absent: Bitcoin.

While all six sectors produced positive returns, Currencies notably lagged, reflecting Bitcoin’s relatively modest price gain compared to other segments. When measuring performance by risk, Bitcoin did not offer a compelling profile.

Crypto Sector Q3 2025 Performance: Source: Grayscale Research.

The assets that made the list were overwhelmingly driven by thematic narratives related to new utility and regulatory clarity. These narratives specifically centered on stablecoin adoption, exchange volume, and DATs.

According to Grayscale Research, the rising volume on centralized exchanges benefited tokens like BNB and CRO. Meanwhile, increasing DATs and widespread stablecoin adoption fueled demand for platforms like Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche.

Specific decentralized finance (DeFi) categories also showed strength, such as decentralized perpetual futures exchanges like Hyperliquid and Drift, which contributed to the strength of the Financials sector.

Bitcoin was less exposed to these specific catalysts as a peer-to-peer electronic cash and store-of-value asset. This lack of exposure allowed altcoins tied to functional platforms and financial services to surge in risk-adjusted performance.