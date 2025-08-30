Grayscale Seeks SEC Approval for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs to Boost Institutional Access

By: Coinstats
2025/08/30 11:49
Grayscale Investments has filed S-1 registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). This marks a major step in expanding its crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, providing regulated access for institutional and retail investors. Polkadot and Cardano ETFs Target […]
PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game &quot;Shrapnel&quot;, was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump&#39;s economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
PANews2025/04/06 17:25
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million. What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, …
CoinPedia2025/08/30 13:44
Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

PANews reported on June 20 that Telegram's ecological trading application Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards. Users can accumulate $BLUM by participating in BP, MP, trading, tasks, etc.
PANews2025/06/20 14:07
