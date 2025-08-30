Grayscale Seeks SEC Approval for Polkadot and Cardano ETFs to Boost Institutional Access

Grayscale Investments has filed S-1 registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). This marks a major step in expanding its crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, providing regulated access for institutional and retail investors. Polkadot and Cardano ETFs Target […]

