Grayscale seeks SEC approval for Spot Avalanche ETF under AVAX ticker

Major cryptocurrency investment company Grayscale Investments filed an S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot Avalanche (AVAX) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Grayscale filed with the SEC on Friday to convert its existing Avalanche Trust into a publicly traded ETF, according to a registration statement released on Monday.

The proposed fund uses the same wording as the underlying ticker of the Avalanche (AVAX) cryptocurrency. It is designed to provide investors with direct exposure to the asset through traditional brokerage accounts.

