Grayscale Solana Trust ETF Begins Trading on NYSE Arca With Staking Rewards

Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform, announced that its Grayscale Solana Trust ETF (GSOL) is now officially trading on NYSE Arca as an exchange-traded product (ETP).

This marks a major milestone, making it the first of Grayscale’s staking products to uplist under the new SEC-approved generic listing standards.

Leading Solana ETP Manager

With GSOL now trading on NYSE Arca, Grayscale is now among the leading Solana ETP managers in the U.S. by assets under management. This builds on its strong track record in crypto asset management and leadership across Bitcoin and Ethereum products.

GSOL offers exchange-listed, low-cost exposure to Solana and its staking rewards through a familiar ETP format, backed by an institutional staking program.

GSOL was launched in 2021 and began staking in October 2025. Staking returns are captured in NAV, giving investors the potential to compound over time. Grayscale intends to pass through 77% of all staking rewards accrue to GSOL investors on a net basis.

GSOL is not subject to the same regulations as traditional ETFs or mutual funds and carries higher risk. Grayscale also notes that while GSOL holds Solana, an investment in GSOL is not a direct investment in Solana.

Digital Assets in Modern Portfolios

Inkoo Kang, Senior Vice President of ETFs at Grayscale, notes that the GSOL launch reinforces the company’s belief that modern portfolio now includes digital assets for growth and diversification alongside traditional assets like equities, bonds, and alternatives.

“Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs were just the start, and with GSOL, we’re expanding investor choice, backed by the scale, education, and operational infrastructure advisors and institutions expect,” he added.

Investor Participation in Network Growth

President of the Solana Policy Institute, notes that the rails of global finance is being rebuilt on Solana and millions of investors can now gain exposure to it through Solana staking ETPs like Grayscale’s GSOL.

Through staking in these products, investors are not just gaining exposure to Solana, they also have the opportunity to help secure the network, support developer innovation and earn rewards from one of the most dynamic digital assets.

A Busy Week for Crypto ETFs

This comes after three new crypto ETFs hit Wall Street on Tuesday. Bitwise launched its Solana Staking ETF on the NYSE while Canary listed its Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF on Nasdaq.