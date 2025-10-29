ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Grayscale Solana Trust ETF Begins Trading on NYSE Arca With Staking Rewards appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform, announced that its Grayscale Solana Trust ETF (GSOL) is now officially trading on NYSE Arca as an exchange-traded product (ETP). This marks a major milestone, making it the first of Grayscale’s staking products to uplist under the new SEC-approved generic listing standards. Introducing Grayscale Solana Trust …The post Grayscale Solana Trust ETF Begins Trading on NYSE Arca With Staking Rewards appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform, announced that its Grayscale Solana Trust ETF (GSOL) is now officially trading on NYSE Arca as an exchange-traded product (ETP). This marks a major milestone, making it the first of Grayscale’s staking products to uplist under the new SEC-approved generic listing standards. Introducing Grayscale Solana Trust …

Grayscale Solana Trust ETF Begins Trading on NYSE Arca With Staking Rewards

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/29 23:15
Nowchain
NOW$0.00237+13.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.10257+0.49%
Grayscale

The post Grayscale Solana Trust ETF Begins Trading on NYSE Arca With Staking Rewards appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform, announced that its Grayscale Solana Trust ETF (GSOL) is now officially trading on NYSE Arca as an exchange-traded product (ETP).

This marks a major milestone, making it the first of Grayscale’s staking products to uplist under the new SEC-approved generic listing standards.

Leading Solana ETP Manager

With GSOL now trading on NYSE Arca, Grayscale is now among the leading Solana ETP managers in the U.S. by assets under management. This builds on its strong track record in crypto asset management and leadership across Bitcoin and Ethereum products.

GSOL offers exchange-listed, low-cost exposure to Solana and its staking rewards through a familiar ETP format, backed by an institutional staking program. 

GSOL was launched in 2021 and began staking in October 2025. Staking returns are captured in NAV, giving investors the potential to compound over time. Grayscale intends to pass through 77% of all staking rewards accrue to GSOL investors on a net basis.

GSOL is not subject to the same regulations as traditional ETFs or mutual funds and carries higher risk. Grayscale also notes that while GSOL holds Solana, an investment in GSOL is not a direct investment in Solana.

Digital Assets in Modern Portfolios

Inkoo Kang, Senior Vice President of ETFs at Grayscale, notes that the GSOL launch reinforces the company’s belief that modern portfolio now includes digital assets for growth and diversification alongside traditional assets like equities, bonds, and alternatives.

“Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs were just the start, and with GSOL, we’re expanding investor choice, backed by the scale, education, and operational infrastructure advisors and institutions expect,” he added. 

Investor Participation in Network Growth

President of the Solana Policy Institute, notes that the rails of global finance is being rebuilt on Solana and millions of investors can now gain exposure to it through Solana staking ETPs like Grayscale’s GSOL. 

Through staking in these products, investors are not just gaining exposure to Solana, they also have the opportunity to help secure the network, support developer innovation and earn rewards from one of the most dynamic digital assets.

A Busy Week for Crypto ETFs

This comes after three new crypto ETFs hit Wall Street on Tuesday. Bitwise launched its Solana Staking ETF on the NYSE while Canary listed its Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF on Nasdaq.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

The post Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italian Brainrot characters Tralalero Tralala (created by @eZburger401) and Tung Tung Tung Sahur (created by Noxa) Noxa/@eZburger401 Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot, based on “Italian Brainrot” memes, has become a breakout hit—the Roblox and Fortnite game recently hit almost 24 million players in a single day. To put this in perspective, the most popular game on Steam, Counter-Strike 2, averages a daily peak of a million and a half—recent viral hit Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, peaks at just under half a million. Roblox is the gaming hub of choice for younger players, meaning that Gen Alpha memes are a major source of creative inspiration for the platform’s biggest games. Steal a Brainrot has adapted the absurd Italian Brainrot meme into a Pokemon-like game, as players are tasked with collecting Brainrots, with the stressful possibility of their most valuable creatures being stolen by other players. Like many Roblox games, Steal a Brainrot is riddled with in-app purchases and copyright controversies, but is wildly popular with children. The Italian Brainrot trend is all over Roblox, YouTube and TikTok—videos of the creatures often rack up many millions of views. So, what is the bizarre Brainrot trend, and why is it so popular? The Italian Brainrot Meme, Explained Italian Brainrot is a semi-ironic trend popularized by Gen Alpha, using AI image generators to spew out an absurd, nonsensical cast of characters. The internet has always enjoyed photoshopping weird animal hybrids, like Strawberry Elephant and Cat Smurf, but those creatures were created with Photoshop—generative AI tools allow anyone to effortlessly create their own. Brainrot characters emerged in 2025, some generated anonymously, and some tied to specific content creators. Popular characters include Tralalero Tralala, a three-legged shark wearing sneakers, Bombardiro Crocodilo, a crocodile spliced with a bomber jet, and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, a…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5049+2.83%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000004616-1.57%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.119-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:43
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,264.41+1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1247+3.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007755+0.76%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

What is Proof-of-Stake?

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,259.64
$106,259.64$106,259.64

+1.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,579.14
$3,579.14$3,579.14

+1.69%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5746
$2.5746$2.5746

+1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$168.21
$168.21$168.21

+1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18079
$0.18079$0.18079

+0.87%