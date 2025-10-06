Grayscale Turns Ethereum ETFs Into Staking Machines

Grayscale , the world’s largest digital asset investment platform, has taken a big step toward reshaping crypto investment in traditional markets. The firm has enabled staking for its U.S.-listed Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH), making them the first spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the country to do so. Alongside Ethereum, Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL) has also activated staking, opening a rare pathway for traditional brokerage investors to gain rewards from Solana without holding tokens directly.

Grayscale confirmed that both ETHE and ETH ETFs now support staking, which allows investors to earn network rewards while maintaining exposure to Ether through regulated market structures. Meanwhile, GSOL, currently a closed-end fund quoted on OTC Markets, has also begun staking its holdings. Pending regulatory approval, GSOL could become one of the first spot Solana ETPs with staking enabled.

Why Is This Important for Investors?

Ethereum Staking allows investors to earn passive rewards by helping secure blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana. Until now, this was mostly available to crypto-native users managing their own wallets and validators. By integrating staking into ETFs and trusts, Grayscale bridges the gap, letting traditional market participants benefit from blockchain economics without leaving their brokerage accounts.

How Will the Staking Work?

Grayscale clarified that Ethereum staking will be handled passively through institutional custodians and validator partners. This means investors don’t need to run nodes or handle technical operations. The setup not only ensures participation in network security but also reduces risks associated with self-custody, making the process more accessible for mainstream investors.

Risks and Considerations

Grayscale noted that ETHE and ETH are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means they lack certain protections that traditional ETFs and mutual funds provide. Investments still carry high risk, including the possibility of loss of principal. GSOL, on the other hand, is not yet an ETF and remains a closed-end trust until regulators approve its conversion.

Grayscale’s Bigger Vision

Peter Mintzberg, CEO of Grayscale, described the move as a natural extension of the firm’s role as an innovator. By embedding staking into its products, Grayscale seeks to deliver “tangible value potential” for investors while strengthening blockchain resilience. The company also released an educational guide, Staking 101: Secure the Blockchain, Earn Rewards, to help investors understand how staking contributes to security and why it matters for long-term adoption.

What Comes Next?

This staking launch positions Grayscale ahead of competitors and signals a shift in how digital asset ETFs could evolve. If regulators greenlight GSOL’s ETF conversion, it would mark a milestone for Solana-based investment products in U.S. markets. Grayscale has also hinted at expanding staking to more funds, blending innovation with investor-first transparency as the crypto investment ecosystem matures.