ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Grayscale Turns Ethereum ETFs Into Staking Machines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset investment platform, has taken a big step toward reshaping crypto investment in traditional markets. The firm has enabled staking for its U.S.-listed Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH), making them the first spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the country to do so. Alongside Ethereum, Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL) has also activated staking, opening a rare pathway for traditional brokerage investors to gain rewards from Solana without holding tokens directly. What Did Grayscale Announce? Grayscale confirmed that both ETHE and ETH ETFs now support staking, which allows investors to earn network rewards while maintaining exposure to Ether through regulated market structures. Meanwhile, GSOL, currently a closed-end fund quoted on OTC Markets, has also begun staking its holdings. Pending regulatory approval, GSOL could become one of the first spot Solana ETPs with staking enabled. Why Is This Important for Investors? Ethereum Staking allows investors to earn passive rewards by helping secure blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana. Until now, this was mostly available to crypto-native users managing their own wallets and validators. By integrating staking into ETFs and trusts, Grayscale bridges the gap, letting traditional market participants benefit from blockchain economics without leaving their brokerage accounts. How Will the Staking Work? Grayscale clarified that Ethereum staking will be handled passively through institutional custodians and validator partners. This means investors don’t need to run nodes or handle technical operations. The setup not only ensures participation in network security but also reduces risks associated with self-custody, making the process more accessible for mainstream investors. Risks and Considerations Grayscale noted that ETHE and ETH are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means they lack certain protections that traditional ETFs and mutual funds provide. Investments still carry high risk, including the… The post Grayscale Turns Ethereum ETFs Into Staking Machines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset investment platform, has taken a big step toward reshaping crypto investment in traditional markets. The firm has enabled staking for its U.S.-listed Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH), making them the first spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the country to do so. Alongside Ethereum, Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL) has also activated staking, opening a rare pathway for traditional brokerage investors to gain rewards from Solana without holding tokens directly. What Did Grayscale Announce? Grayscale confirmed that both ETHE and ETH ETFs now support staking, which allows investors to earn network rewards while maintaining exposure to Ether through regulated market structures. Meanwhile, GSOL, currently a closed-end fund quoted on OTC Markets, has also begun staking its holdings. Pending regulatory approval, GSOL could become one of the first spot Solana ETPs with staking enabled. Why Is This Important for Investors? Ethereum Staking allows investors to earn passive rewards by helping secure blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana. Until now, this was mostly available to crypto-native users managing their own wallets and validators. By integrating staking into ETFs and trusts, Grayscale bridges the gap, letting traditional market participants benefit from blockchain economics without leaving their brokerage accounts. How Will the Staking Work? Grayscale clarified that Ethereum staking will be handled passively through institutional custodians and validator partners. This means investors don’t need to run nodes or handle technical operations. The setup not only ensures participation in network security but also reduces risks associated with self-custody, making the process more accessible for mainstream investors. Risks and Considerations Grayscale noted that ETHE and ETH are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means they lack certain protections that traditional ETFs and mutual funds provide. Investments still carry high risk, including the…

Grayscale Turns Ethereum ETFs Into Staking Machines

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 22:23
COM
COM$0.004948-4.64%
Union
U$0.006619-12.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,510.36-5.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03053-5.15%

Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset investment platform, has taken a big step toward reshaping crypto investment in traditional markets. The firm has enabled staking for its U.S.-listed Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH), making them the first spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the country to do so. Alongside Ethereum, Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL) has also activated staking, opening a rare pathway for traditional brokerage investors to gain rewards from Solana without holding tokens directly.

What Did Grayscale Announce?

Grayscale confirmed that both ETHE and ETH ETFs now support staking, which allows investors to earn network rewards while maintaining exposure to Ether through regulated market structures. Meanwhile, GSOL, currently a closed-end fund quoted on OTC Markets, has also begun staking its holdings. Pending regulatory approval, GSOL could become one of the first spot Solana ETPs with staking enabled.

Why Is This Important for Investors?

Ethereum Staking allows investors to earn passive rewards by helping secure blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana. Until now, this was mostly available to crypto-native users managing their own wallets and validators. By integrating staking into ETFs and trusts, Grayscale bridges the gap, letting traditional market participants benefit from blockchain economics without leaving their brokerage accounts.

How Will the Staking Work?

Grayscale clarified that Ethereum staking will be handled passively through institutional custodians and validator partners. This means investors don’t need to run nodes or handle technical operations. The setup not only ensures participation in network security but also reduces risks associated with self-custody, making the process more accessible for mainstream investors.

Risks and Considerations

Grayscale noted that ETHE and ETH are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means they lack certain protections that traditional ETFs and mutual funds provide. Investments still carry high risk, including the possibility of loss of principal. GSOL, on the other hand, is not yet an ETF and remains a closed-end trust until regulators approve its conversion.

Grayscale’s Bigger Vision

Peter Mintzberg, CEO of Grayscale, described the move as a natural extension of the firm’s role as an innovator. By embedding staking into its products, Grayscale seeks to deliver “tangible value potential” for investors while strengthening blockchain resilience. The company also released an educational guide, Staking 101: Secure the Blockchain, Earn Rewards, to help investors understand how staking contributes to security and why it matters for long-term adoption.

What Comes Next?

This staking launch positions Grayscale ahead of competitors and signals a shift in how digital asset ETFs could evolve. If regulators greenlight GSOL’s ETF conversion, it would mark a milestone for Solana-based investment products in U.S. markets. Grayscale has also hinted at expanding staking to more funds, blending innovation with investor-first transparency as the crypto investment ecosystem matures.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/grayscale-turns-ethereum-etfs-into-staking-machines/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

DEX Screener is used by crypto traders who need access to on-chain data like trading volumes, liquidity, and token prices. This information allows them to analyze trends, monitor new listings, and make informed investment decisions. In this tutorial, I will build a DEXScreener clone from scratch, covering everything from the initial design to a functional app. We will use Streamlit, a Python framework for building full-stack apps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006384-7.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.004741-5.27%
RWAX
APP$0.000776-19.66%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:05
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-4.09%
MANTRA
OM$0.09238-4.95%
OP
OP$0.3585-6.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002897-6.72%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,994.50
$103,994.50$103,994.50

-1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,510.35
$3,510.35$3,510.35

-2.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.76
$161.76$161.76

-2.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2662
$2.2662$2.2662

-2.61%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16408
$0.16408$0.16408

-1.72%