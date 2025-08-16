Grayscale unleashes GDOG as Wall Street sniffs around spot Dogecoin ETF

Grayscale has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot Dogecoin ETF. The ETF would trade under the ticker “GDOG” on NYSE Arca.

Summary
  • Grayscale files S-1 with SEC to launch spot Dogecoin ETF under ticker GDOG
  • Coinbase Custody will safeguard DOGE holdings, with passive ETF structure
  • DOGE trades at $0.23, showing no rally despite rising meme coin ETF filings

The filing renames the current Grayscale Dogecoin Trust to the new Grayscale Dogecoin Trust ETF. It will also allow investors to gain Dogecoin (DOGE) exposure without directly owning tokens.

The ETF proposal joins similar applications from Rex-Osprey and Bitwise as the SEC weighs dozens of cryptocurrency ETF filings under the crypto-friendly Trump administration.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has failed to rally on the news, trading at $0.23 and down 2.3% over the past seven days.

Coinbase Custody named sole asset holder

Grayscale selected Coinbase Custody Trust Company to safeguard the ETF’s Dogecoin holdings, which will serve as the trust’s sole asset.

The fund is intended as a passive investment vehicle, with no active trading, loan utilization, or derivative exposure. Grayscale’s application identifies various risk concerns.

This includes DOGE price swings, regulatory uncertainty, and future competition from other digital assets. The ETF proposal conforms to the NYSE’s amended listing standards, effective January 31.

Competition builds for meme coin ETFs

Bitwise submitted its own Dogecoin ETF application in late January, also naming Coinbase Custody as the proposed asset custodian.

The multiple filings show growing institutional interest in meme coin exposure through regulated investment products.

The SEC is reviewing various cryptocurrency ETF proposals covering tokens including Solana and XRP following the more favorable regulatory environment under the current administration.

Grayscale’s existing Dogecoin Trust has provided institutional exposure to DOGE since its launch, though the ETF structure would offer improved liquidity and potentially lower fees for investors.

Dogecoin’s lack of price reaction to the ETF filing contrasts with the typical response of other cryptocurrencies to news of institutional adoption.

The ETF applications must receive SEC approval before trading can begin, with no guaranteed timeline for regulatory decisions. Grayscale emphasized that share offerings will only become available after receiving authorization.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at levels around $117,400.

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform
