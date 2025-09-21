The post Grayscale updates ETF filing to include Dogecoin – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What is Grayscale planning with Dogecoin? It’s seeking SEC approval to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a fully tradable ETF under the ticker GDOG. Why does this matter for the crypto ETF market? New SEC rules fast-track approvals, opening the door for more meme-coin and multi-asset ETFs to enter the market quickly. Wall Street is getting a new way to bet on Dogecoin [DOGE]. Grayscale has just updated its filing to launch a Dogecoin ETF, with Coinbase lined up as custodian. The move comes as rival Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF [DOJE] pulls in $17 million in debut trading volume. And thanks to recent SEC rule changes, approvals for these products are moving faster than ever. Grayscale’s Dogecoin ETF bid gains steam Grayscale has revised its S-1 filing with the SEC, showing new intent to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a fully tradable ETF. The updated application puts Coinbase in charge as both custodian and prime broker, a move that adds credibility as the firm works with regulators under the SEC’s new fast-track framework. Source: https://ambcrypto.com/grayscale-updates-etf-filing-to-include-dogecoin-details/ The post Grayscale updates ETF filing to include Dogecoin – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What is Grayscale planning with Dogecoin? It’s seeking SEC approval to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a fully tradable ETF under the ticker GDOG. Why does this matter for the crypto ETF market? New SEC rules fast-track approvals, opening the door for more meme-coin and multi-asset ETFs to enter the market quickly. Wall Street is getting a new way to bet on Dogecoin [DOGE]. Grayscale has just updated its filing to launch a Dogecoin ETF, with Coinbase lined up as custodian. The move comes as rival Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF [DOJE] pulls in $17 million in debut trading volume. And thanks to recent SEC rule changes, approvals for these products are moving faster than ever. Grayscale’s Dogecoin ETF bid gains steam Grayscale has revised its S-1 filing with the SEC, showing new intent to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a fully tradable ETF. The updated application puts Coinbase in charge as both custodian and prime broker, a move that adds credibility as the firm works with regulators under the SEC’s new fast-track framework. Source: https://ambcrypto.com/grayscale-updates-etf-filing-to-include-dogecoin-details/