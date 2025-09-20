The post Grayscale’s Crypto Index Fund Sees ‘Solid Start’ as SOL, XRP Institutional Demand Climbs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale’s crypto index fund is off to a solid start, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. This comes amid the rising institutional demand for Solana and XRP, even as the potential launch of spot crypto ETFs for these altcoins draws near. Grayscale’s Fund Off To A Solid Start Amid Rising SOL, XRP Demand In an X post, Balchunas revealed that Grayscale’s CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF did $22 million on its first day as an ETF, a development which he described as really “solid.” He also highlighted the fact that REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin and XRP ETFs did $12 million and $15 million, respectively. The Bloomberg analyst noted that all these crypto ETFs have crushed the average ETF launch, although it is still a far cry from the Bitcoin ETFs. However, he added that the inflows are something that the ETF issuers can be happy about. As CoinGape reported, Grayscale’s index-based fund, which holds BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and ADA, launched yesterday following approval from the SEC on September 17. This fund is the first spot crypto index fund to launch. REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs also launched this week, becoming the first funds to offer spot exposure to these altcoins in the U.S. The DOGE ETF became the first fund to hold an asset that doesn’t exactly have any utility. Rising Institutional Demand For These Altcoins Solana and XRP, which are among the top altcoins by market cap, are recording rising institutional demand ahead of the potential launch of spot ETFs, which will hold them under the 33 Act. The CME official trader community X platform recently remarked that SOL is “moving at a new speed.” Solana is moving at a new speed. SOL futures open interest (OI) exceeded $2.1B notional, the fastest of our futures to double its OI since hitting… The post Grayscale’s Crypto Index Fund Sees ‘Solid Start’ as SOL, XRP Institutional Demand Climbs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale’s crypto index fund is off to a solid start, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. This comes amid the rising institutional demand for Solana and XRP, even as the potential launch of spot crypto ETFs for these altcoins draws near. Grayscale’s Fund Off To A Solid Start Amid Rising SOL, XRP Demand In an X post, Balchunas revealed that Grayscale’s CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF did $22 million on its first day as an ETF, a development which he described as really “solid.” He also highlighted the fact that REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin and XRP ETFs did $12 million and $15 million, respectively. The Bloomberg analyst noted that all these crypto ETFs have crushed the average ETF launch, although it is still a far cry from the Bitcoin ETFs. However, he added that the inflows are something that the ETF issuers can be happy about. As CoinGape reported, Grayscale’s index-based fund, which holds BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and ADA, launched yesterday following approval from the SEC on September 17. This fund is the first spot crypto index fund to launch. REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs also launched this week, becoming the first funds to offer spot exposure to these altcoins in the U.S. The DOGE ETF became the first fund to hold an asset that doesn’t exactly have any utility. Rising Institutional Demand For These Altcoins Solana and XRP, which are among the top altcoins by market cap, are recording rising institutional demand ahead of the potential launch of spot ETFs, which will hold them under the 33 Act. The CME official trader community X platform recently remarked that SOL is “moving at a new speed.” Solana is moving at a new speed. SOL futures open interest (OI) exceeded $2.1B notional, the fastest of our futures to double its OI since hitting…

Grayscale’s Crypto Index Fund Sees ‘Solid Start’ as SOL, XRP Institutional Demand Climbs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:22
NEAR
NEAR$3.187+1.62%
Threshold
T$0.01665-0.17%
Union
U$0.013446-4.69%
Solana
SOL$239.29+1.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,880.64+0.17%
XRP
XRP$2.9868-0.33%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.134-1.81%
FUND
FUND$0.02149+16.09%

Grayscale’s crypto index fund is off to a solid start, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. This comes amid the rising institutional demand for Solana and XRP, even as the potential launch of spot crypto ETFs for these altcoins draws near.

Grayscale’s Fund Off To A Solid Start Amid Rising SOL, XRP Demand

In an X post, Balchunas revealed that Grayscale’s CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF did $22 million on its first day as an ETF, a development which he described as really “solid.” He also highlighted the fact that REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin and XRP ETFs did $12 million and $15 million, respectively.

The Bloomberg analyst noted that all these crypto ETFs have crushed the average ETF launch, although it is still a far cry from the Bitcoin ETFs. However, he added that the inflows are something that the ETF issuers can be happy about.

As CoinGape reported, Grayscale’s index-based fund, which holds BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and ADA, launched yesterday following approval from the SEC on September 17. This fund is the first spot crypto index fund to launch.

REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs also launched this week, becoming the first funds to offer spot exposure to these altcoins in the U.S. The DOGE ETF became the first fund to hold an asset that doesn’t exactly have any utility.

Rising Institutional Demand For These Altcoins

Solana and XRP, which are among the top altcoins by market cap, are recording rising institutional demand ahead of the potential launch of spot ETFs, which will hold them under the 33 Act. The CME official trader community X platform recently remarked that SOL is “moving at a new speed.”

The community account noted that SOL futures open interest (OI) has exceeded $2.1 billion notional volume, becoming the fastest of its futures products to double its OI since hitting $1 billion. The post further noted that it took BTC a month and ETH three years, while SOL did it in just 18 trading days.

The CME trader community remarked that this momentum confirms the shift in demand for crypto risk management tools beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is worth noting that the CME XRP futures also hit $1 billion OI last month, becoming the fastest crypto contract to hit that milestone.

Amid the rising demand for its SOL and XRP futures products, CME has announced plans to launch options on these futures products on October 13. Meanwhile, Coinbase also recently highlighted the record demand for its SOL and XRP products.

The top crypto exchange revealed that in just one month, its SOL and XRP perpetual-style futures have scaled exponentially. These futures products have recorded $1.9 billion in notional volume and 1.6 million contracts traded.

Source: https://coingape.com/grayscales-crypto-index-fund-sees-solid-start-as-sol-xrp-institutional-demand-climbs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008422-11.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Share
3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03491+0.60%
Threshold
T$0.01661-0.41%
Solana
SOL$239.42+1.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Share
Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

BlockchainFX has raised $7.5M, offers 500+ tradable assets, daily USDT rewards, token burns, and a presale Visa Card. At $0.024, analysts see BFX as a top 2025 buy.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005244+3.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+0.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 23:35
Share

Trending News

More

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October