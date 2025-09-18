Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Exchange-Traded Product Gets SEC Approval

By: Coinstats
2025/09/18 15:29
  • Grayscale’s multi-crypto ETP receives SEC approval, offering new investment opportunities.
  • SEC’s new crypto ETF standards could lead to dozens of launches.
  • GDLC fund includes Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano exposure.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), marking a significant development for the cryptocurrency industry. This fund will become the first multi-crypto asset exchange-traded product (ETP) available on the market, providing investors exposure to five prominent cryptocurrencies-Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.


According to Grayscale’s CEO, Peter Mintzberg, the approval signals a significant milestone for both the company and the broader crypto industry. He has thanked the SEC Crypto Task Force for working hard on providing the much-needed regulatory clarity to the sector. This accreditation comes after it was previously delayed earlier in the year, as the SEC had put off the conversion of GDLC on the over-the-counter fund to a tradable ETF on NYSE Arca in the communal view of seeking additional examination.


The latest update on Grayscale’s website shows that GDLC has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and that its assets under management exceed $915 million. Multi-crypto investment is a much-needed diversification of an already fast-expanding digital asset market.


Also Read: The Secret Behind $RLUSD’s Success: Building a Stablecoin for the Global Economy


The SEC’s Accelerated Approval Process and Broader Impact on Crypto ETFs

In addition to approving Grayscale’s fund, the SEC also introduced a new development for crypto ETF issuers. The agency approved, on an accelerated basis, the generic listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs. This action should make the approval process less challenging, which will result in the introduction of a large number of new crypto ETFs, most of which may track such assets as XRP, Solana, and even Dogecoin.


SEC Chairman Paul Atkins pointed out that these revised listing standards would enhance investor access to digital assets and innovation in the capital markets. Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, says that the introduction of these standards will lead to the introduction of more than 100 crypto ETFs next year.


This approval is in line with the SEC’s larger endeavors to simplify the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies and related products, which may result in new opportunities for investors in the digital asset sector. It highlights a growing recognition of crypto’s place within traditional financial markets and could pave the way for a more robust crypto ETF market in the future.


Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Make Major Moves: Top Crypto Trends You Can’t Miss


The post Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Exchange-Traded Product Gets SEC Approval appeared first on 36Crypto.

