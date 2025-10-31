ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Grayscale’s Statement on Solana (SOL)! “As Much as Bitcoin and Ethereum…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin ETF launches in the US have faced delays due to the government shutdown, but Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Hedera (HBAR) ETFs began trading this week. While the Solana ETF has experienced large inflows compared to the LTC and HBAR ETFs, Grayscale Head of Research Zach Pandl evaluated the SOL ETFs. Speaking to DL News, Grayscale’s Zach Pandl said that the US spot Solana ETF could mirror the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and expects it to perform similarly. Pandl also predicted that SOL ETFs could attract at least 5% of Solana’s total token supply over the next one to two years. At current prices, this would mean over $5 billion worth of SOL being taken up by firms like Grayscale and Bitwise. “It makes sense to compare Solana to other ETF products in the market. At this point, I think the SOL ETFs will mirror the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum. “Within one to two years, I expect at least 5% of the Solana token to be held by these ETFs.” Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the success of SOL ETFs, saying Bitwise’s BSOL ETF launched on Tuesday and saw $129 million in inflows in its first two days. Grayscale’s GSOL ETF, which began trading on Wednesday, saw $4 million in inflows on its first day. As is well known, the GSOL ETF, like Grayscale’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, initially began as a trust. GSOL launched in 2021. Before converting to an ETF, the trust held $100 million worth of Solana. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/grayscales-statement-on-solana-sol-as-much-as-bitcoin-and-ethereum/The post Grayscale’s Statement on Solana (SOL)! “As Much as Bitcoin and Ethereum…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin ETF launches in the US have faced delays due to the government shutdown, but Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Hedera (HBAR) ETFs began trading this week. While the Solana ETF has experienced large inflows compared to the LTC and HBAR ETFs, Grayscale Head of Research Zach Pandl evaluated the SOL ETFs. Speaking to DL News, Grayscale’s Zach Pandl said that the US spot Solana ETF could mirror the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and expects it to perform similarly. Pandl also predicted that SOL ETFs could attract at least 5% of Solana’s total token supply over the next one to two years. At current prices, this would mean over $5 billion worth of SOL being taken up by firms like Grayscale and Bitwise. “It makes sense to compare Solana to other ETF products in the market. At this point, I think the SOL ETFs will mirror the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum. “Within one to two years, I expect at least 5% of the Solana token to be held by these ETFs.” Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the success of SOL ETFs, saying Bitwise’s BSOL ETF launched on Tuesday and saw $129 million in inflows in its first two days. Grayscale’s GSOL ETF, which began trading on Wednesday, saw $4 million in inflows on its first day. As is well known, the GSOL ETF, like Grayscale’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, initially began as a trust. GSOL launched in 2021. Before converting to an ETF, the trust held $100 million worth of Solana. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/grayscales-statement-on-solana-sol-as-much-as-bitcoin-and-ethereum/

Grayscale’s Statement on Solana (SOL)! “As Much as Bitcoin and Ethereum…”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 23:55
Solana
SOL$166,22+1,62%
Litecoin
LTC$107,66-0,15%
Hedera
HBAR$0,19235+9,92%
Dill
DL$0,002949+0,13%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0,00734-1,84%

Altcoin ETF launches in the US have faced delays due to the government shutdown, but Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Hedera (HBAR) ETFs began trading this week.

While the Solana ETF has experienced large inflows compared to the LTC and HBAR ETFs, Grayscale Head of Research Zach Pandl evaluated the SOL ETFs.

Speaking to DL News, Grayscale’s Zach Pandl said that the US spot Solana ETF could mirror the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and expects it to perform similarly.

Pandl also predicted that SOL ETFs could attract at least 5% of Solana’s total token supply over the next one to two years.

At current prices, this would mean over $5 billion worth of SOL being taken up by firms like Grayscale and Bitwise.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the success of SOL ETFs, saying Bitwise’s BSOL ETF launched on Tuesday and saw $129 million in inflows in its first two days.

Grayscale’s GSOL ETF, which began trading on Wednesday, saw $4 million in inflows on its first day.

As is well known, the GSOL ETF, like Grayscale’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, initially began as a trust. GSOL launched in 2021. Before converting to an ETF, the trust held $100 million worth of Solana.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/grayscales-statement-on-solana-sol-as-much-as-bitcoin-and-ethereum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0,000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,1992-1,83%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00014922+4,56%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0,0047762+50,12%
Allo
RWA$0,004497-1,14%
Starpower
STAR$0,12222-1,04%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 625,11
$105 625,11$105 625,11

+0,54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 542,39
$3 542,39$3 542,39

+0,65%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5480
$2,5480$2,5480

+0,74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,22
$166,22$166,22

-0,04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17897
$0,17897$0,17897

-0,14%