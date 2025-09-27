Greeks.live: Most traders focus on the two key price levels of $104,000 and $112,000 for Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 27th that Greeks.live macroeconomic researcher Adam released a Chinese community briefing, noting that there is a significant disagreement among the community regarding Bitcoin's short-term outlook, with bearish sentiment predominant. Most traders are focusing on Bitcoin's key price levels of $104,000 and $112,000, while also closely monitoring Ethereum's support level of $3,700 and resistance level of $4,300. Ethereum's relative strength has drawn attention: Yesterday, ETH and SOL rebounded significantly more strongly than Bitcoin, and despite a net outflow of over 60,000 coins from ETFs, Ethereum still saw a 4% surge, indicating signs of whales buying the dip. PANews reported on September 27th that Greeks.live macroeconomic researcher Adam released a Chinese community briefing, noting that there is a significant disagreement among the community regarding Bitcoin's short-term outlook, with bearish sentiment predominant. Most traders are focusing on Bitcoin's key price levels of $104,000 and $112,000, while also closely monitoring Ethereum's support level of $3,700 and resistance level of $4,300. Ethereum's relative strength has drawn attention: Yesterday, ETH and SOL rebounded significantly more strongly than Bitcoin, and despite a net outflow of over 60,000 coins from ETFs, Ethereum still saw a 4% surge, indicating signs of whales buying the dip.