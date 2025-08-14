Greenidge Mining Company Lost $4.1 Million in Q2, Produced 110 BTC

PANews reported on August 14th that Greenidge Generation Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, announced its second-quarter financial results. The company reported total revenue of $12.9 million, a net loss of $4.1 million, total Bitcoin production of 110 BTC, $4.2 million in cryptocurrency mining revenue, and $6 million in data center hosting revenue.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.