Griffin AI founder confirms attacker minted 5 billion GAIN on BNB chain and sold it

PANews reported on September 25 that Oliver Feldmeier, founder of Griffin AI, tweeted that GAIN (BNB chain) was tampered with by an attacker a few hours ago due to the LayerZero peer setting. The attacker deployed a fake Ethereum contract ($TTTTT, address 0x7a8caf) and set it as the GAIN Ethereum endpoint peer, replacing the official ETH contract (0xccdbb9). Subsequently, 5 billion GAIN were minted on the BNB chain and sold. The relevant attacker's wallet address is 0xf3d17326130f90c1900bc0b69323c4c7e2d58db2.

