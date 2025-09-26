Grok Vision can now understand and explain anything you point the camera at

Elon Musk has said that Grok Vision on both iOS and Android can interpret what the camera sees. According to Musk, Grok Vision can understand pretty much anything the camera points at.

According to the announcement made on X, Grok Vision is smart and fast. The post reads, “Grok analyzes what you see, explains it, translates text, and even finds products and answers all your questions […]Just point your phone and ask…It’s incredibly good.”

Grok-1.5 Vision (Grok-1.5V), unveiled by xAI this year, was able to “process a wide variety of visual information, including documents, diagrams, graphs, screenshots, and photographs.”

Grok’s voice mode comes with camera access, letting users point their phone at something and ask, “What am I looking at?”

The Vision feature on iOS allows the chatbot to analyze real-world objects, text, and environments through your device’s camera in real time.

Users can scan anything—products, signs, documents—and Grok will break it down with context and info on the spot.

Grok Vision comes amid new flaw discoveries

This development comes after the launch of Grok 4 Fast, its “latest advancement in cost-efficient reasoning models.” According to the release seen by Cryptopolitan, the model features a two-million token context window and introduces a unified architecture that integrates reasoning and non-reasoning modes.

xAI reported that Grok 4 Fast was trained end-to-end with reinforcement learning to autonomously decide when to use external resources such as code execution or web browsing. The tech company said it could quickly go through links, look at videos on X, and put together pieces of information in real time.

In addition, last month, xAI officially rolled out Grok Imagine, xAI’s image and video generator, to all SuperGrok and Premium+ X subscribers on its iOS app. The generator allows users to make NSFW content. Grok Imagine was touted as capable of turning text or image prompts into 15-second videos featuring native audio.

However, it has not been a smooth ride. According to a Forbes investigation published in August, more than 370,000 private conversations with Grok were indexed by search engines, including Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo, without users’ knowledge.

The exposure stemmed from a flaw in Grok’s “share” feature, which generated unique URLs when users shared conversations. These URLs were automatically made available to search engines, effectively publishing private chats to the web.

Elon Musk is set to turn his focus on xAI

Tesla shareholders will vote in November on a proposal to invest in xAI, a move Musk says could shape the automaker’s future. However, the board is also weighing a trillion-dollar compensation package to keep him focused on Tesla.

Elon Musk’s xAI filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against OpenAI. The lawsuit claimed OpenAI tended to hire away its employees to gain access to trade secrets related to its AI chatbot Grok.

xAI’s flagship product, the Grok chatbot, now has 64 million monthly users. The company, valued at $120 billion, has seen leadership turnover but continues to expand hiring and infrastructure.

According to reports, Meta AI and Grok are also chasing the top AI app, ChatGPT. Grok ranked fourth on the web and No. 23 on mobile. This is quick growth, given that Grok went from having no stand-alone app at the end of 2024 to now. In July 2025, Grok also climbed nearly 40% when Grok 4 was released.

However, it is trailing far behind ChatGPT, which reported 700 million weekly active users in August. Meanwhile, as reported by Cryptopolitan, the US General Services Administration (GSA) confirmed today that it signed an 18-month OneGov agreement with xAI, offering federal agencies access to Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast for just $0.42 per agency.

