Grove deployed $50 million as an anchor investor in the newly launched Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRDX), a feeder vehicle providing tokenized access to Apollo’s diversified global credit strategy, the partners announced. Built with Centrifuge’s tokenization infrastructure and launched on Plume’s real‑world asset (RWA) blockchain, ACRDX will be available on Plume’s Nest Credit […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/grove-anchors-50m-tokenization-of-apollo-diversified-credit-fund-acrdx-on-plume/