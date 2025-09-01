GSR Markets is suspected of participating in WLFI's second round of public offering with $2 million, with a cost price of $0.05

PANews reported on September 1st that on-chain data from ai_9684xtpa indicates that seven months ago, the address 0x453...13F95 transferred 2 million USDC to the WLFI second-round public offering address, receiving 40 million WLFI tokens at a cost of approximately $0.05. The source of funds for this address is GSR Markets, suggesting possible institutional investment. No transfer records related to the official multi-sig have been found, and whether it provides market-making services remains to be confirmed.
According to previous news, Jump Crypto is suspected to be the market maker of WLFI tokens .
