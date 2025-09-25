GSR Proposes Crypto-Treasury ETF and Multiple Altcoin Funds to SEC

GSR, a market-making and digital assets firm, has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission outlining plans for a new ETF to invest primarily in companies holding cryptocurrency in their corporate treasuries.

The filing also proposes four additional funds targeting Ethereum, staking rewards, and diversified exposure across major tokens. These developments follow regulatory shifts that could facilitate more crypto ETF approvals and highlight GSR’s expanding role from traditional market-making into structured investment products.

GSR’s Treasury-Focused ETF and Additional Proposals

Sponsored

Sponsored

According to the filing, the GSR Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF would allocate at least 80% of its assets to companies that maintain cryptocurrencies on their corporate balance sheets. The initial portfolio is expected to consist of 10-15 positions. These would largely be publicly listed firms in the US, though the proposal allows the inclusion of private investment in public equity (PIPE) transactions.

Alongside this treasury-centric ETF, GSR has proposed four other funds:

GSR Ethereum Staking Opportunity

GSR Crypto StakingMax

GSR Crypto Core3, which will combine exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, plus staking rewards

GSR Ethereum YieldEdge

These ETFs reflect a broader industry trend toward diversifying crypto exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The move also represents GSR’s evolution from its core business as one of the crypto industry’s prominent liquidity providers, alongside firms like Wintermute and DWF Labs, into structured product innovation for institutional clients.

Market-Making Firms Expanding Into Product Innovation

GSR’s ETF filings show how major crypto market-making firms are adapting to institutional demand and offering services beyond traditional liquidity provision. Institutional interest and new listing standards are expanding the tradable crypto universe, and market-making firms that supply liquidity are drawing fresh attention to product development.

Market-making in digital assets involves specialist crypto trading shops. It also includes traditional quantitative trading firms that expanded into spot and derivatives markets. Wintermute, GSR, and DWF Labs are frequently cited among the largest liquidity providers. Industry trackers recognize each firm for algorithmic market-making and OTC execution services. They also provide liquidity engineering for centralized and decentralized venues.

The market is expanding under clearer listing standards and ETF approvals. Demand for institutional-grade liquidity, custody integration, and compliance services is rising, creating opportunities beyond pure market-making. These include algorithmic execution for large block trades and structured products that embed staking or yield. Bespoke liquidity programs for token launches are also emerging.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Regulatory Environment and Implications

GSR’s filing comes amid a changing regulatory landscape. The SEC recently approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trusts, which may streamline approvals for crypto-related ETFs. These standards apply to Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX exchanges.

Under the new framework, Solana and Litecoin ETFs are considered likely candidates. Other altcoin-focused applications, including those for XRP and Solana, are pending before the SEC.

One practical effect of these regulatory changes is Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC). This ETF tracks multiple digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano. The regulatory clarity created by the new listing rules is expected to help these products. GDLC and the proposed GSR suite should progress more smoothly through the SEC process.

The evolving regulatory framework is driving market makers to adapt their practices. They are updating compliance and surveillance systems. Regulators and exchanges are focusing on market surveillance and anti-manipulation controls. They also emphasize transparency around order-flow practices. These factors could influence how ETF applications are evaluated.

GSR’s ETFs Outlook and Challenges

While GSR’s proposed ETFs could receive favorable consideration under the current regulatory regime, several factors remain uncertain. Among them are how quickly the SEC will act on pending applications, how strict it will be regarding criteria such as futures market history and market surveillance, and investor demand for new products.

As the number of crypto ETF filings approaches or exceeds ninety, many are focused on altcoins beyond just Bitcoin or Ethereum. Industry observers expect a wave of approvals, potentially starting in the fourth quarter. However, some funds may struggle with inflows or fail to gain lasting traction.

The success of GSR’s ETF proposals may also depend on the firm’s ability to leverage its market-making expertise to provide liquidity for the underlying assets. Market participants say robust surveillance, clear execution policies, and transparent counterparty risk assessments will be central to sustaining institutional participation as new products enter the marketplace.