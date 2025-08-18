Guangdong Province has released detailed rules for rewarding and subsidizing innovative development projects in the artificial intelligence and robotics industries, with a maximum of 50 million yuan i

PANews reported on August 18 that the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology and the Provincial Department of Finance recently issued the "Implementation Rules for the Management of Funds Related to the Innovation and Development of the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Industry." These rules specify that national-level manufacturing innovation centers will receive funding support in conjunction with national support policies. The subsidy will not exceed 40% of the total amount of newly purchased R&D equipment (including supporting software, excluding tax), with a maximum of 50 million yuan per project. Specific subsidy programs include projects to build innovation capabilities in manufacturing innovation centers in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics, projects to cultivate high-quality artificial intelligence and robotics enterprises, projects to promote benchmarking of new industrialization enabled by artificial intelligence, and projects to operate open source communities and open source ecosystem centers. The "Implementation Rules" will take effect on September 1, 2025, and will remain in effect until December 31, 2027.