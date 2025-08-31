Gujarat: Former BJP MLA, ex-IPS get life imprisonment for extorting trader for bitcoins worth Rs 12 crore in 2018

By: Coincentral
2025/08/31 23:29
TLDR

  • 14 convicted, including 9 cops, for abducting and extorting Rs 12 crore in bitcoins from traders in 2018.
  • The victim was confined for 6 hours and forced to transfer 200 bitcoins at gunpoint.
  • The court cited abuse of power by public servants, calling for strict action against corruption.
  • The trial included 173 witnesses and 290 pieces of evidence, including two police vehicles.

A former Gujarat BJP MLA and an ex-IPS officer have been sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and extorting a businessman for 200 bitcoins in 2018. The bitcoins, worth Rs 12 crore at the time, were forcibly taken from the trader at gunpoint. A total of 14 individuals, including police officers and a lawyer, have been convicted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court.

Businessman Kidnapped, Threatened at Gunpoint

According to the prosecution, Shailesh Babulal Bhatt, a businessman from Amreli, was abducted on February 11, 2018. He was taken to Keshav Farm and illegally confined for six hours by the accused. During his confinement, Bhatt was threatened with a service revolver by police officer Anant Patel and beaten by others.

The accused demanded cryptocurrency payments and received Rs 12 crore through local Angadiya courier services. The police later recovered the money during the investigation. The Special ACB court found that the act was carried out with the intent to gain illegal financial benefit, and that the accused used their official positions to plan and execute the crime.

The court stated in its judgment: “The accused persons, having abused their post and position, committed a serious crime only to satisfy their greed for money.” The accused included nine police personnel, an advocate, and Bhatt’s business associate, Kirit Paladiya.

Court: Abuse of Power by Public Servants

Special Judge Bharat Bhaskar Jadav noted that public servants are expected to protect citizens and uphold the law. Instead, the court found, they used their authority to commit a planned crime. The order stated that those in public service must not be shown leniency in such serious matters.

Those convicted include ex-Amreli SP Jagdish Patel, Inspector Anant Patel, and former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya. The court observed that the group had not only violated the law but also failed in their duties to society under Section 39 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The judgment emphasized, “It is the need of the hour that widespread corruption amongst public servants and private persons is required to be curbed with a strong hand.” It also pointed out that cryptocurrency, like bitcoin, has no legal tender status in India.

The court convicted the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to kidnapping, wrongful confinement, extortion, and conspiracy, along with charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. All 14 were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000 each.

Hostile Witnesses and Claims of Innocence

The trial, conducted over several years, involved 173 witnesses and 290 pieces of evidence. Among these were two police vehicles used in the crime. During the proceedings, 25 witnesses turned hostile. The court has directed action against them under Section 344 of CrPC for giving false statements in court.

The accused denied the charges. Former MLA Nalin Kotadiya claimed political vendetta, saying he was targeted due to political rivalry. Former SP Jagdish Patel said he had no knowledge of the incident, while Inspector Anant Patel stated he was investigating Bhatt for other offenses.

The case was handled by the CID Crime’s Economic Offences Wing. Kotadiya, elected from Dhari constituency in 2012, was originally part of the Gujarat Parivartan Party before joining the BJP.

