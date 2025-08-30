Gumi Unveils Massive XRP Treasury to Fuel Blockchain Expansion

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/30 06:09
TLDR

  • Gumi has launched a 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) XRP treasury to expand its blockchain operations.
  • The company aims to strengthen its role in cross-border payments and international remittance systems.
  • Gumi’s XRP acquisition is part of a broader strategy to enhance blockchain-related financial services.
  • The company also acquired 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin earlier in 2025 for staking and digital asset growth.
  • Gumi plans to monitor the market value of its digital assets and disclose any significant impact on earnings.

Japanese gaming and blockchain firm Gumi has launched an XRP treasury to bolster its blockchain operations. The company has made a 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) purchase of XRP. This move is a strategic step to expand its role in financial services and cross-border payments. Gumi’s decision was approved at a recent board meeting. It signals the company’s commitment to blockchain-based financial solutions.

XRP Treasury and Financial Services Expansion

Gumi’s focus on an XRP treasury comes as part of its broader strategy to enhance blockchain services. The company aims to strengthen its involvement in international remittances and liquidity networks.

Gumi’s move is not motivated by price speculation but by the strategic benefits of XRP in these markets. The company recognizes XRP’s central role in global remittance systems, which aligns with its expansion plans. “XRP will enable us to participate in liquidity networks directly,” a Gumi representative stated.

The company’s strategy also highlights its collaboration with SBI Holdings, its largest shareholder. XRP’s role in international remittances complements Gumi’s efforts to create global payment solutions. Ripple’s recent launch of RLUSD in Japan further supports the country’s growing use of XRP. Gumi’s XRP treasury will be integral to fulfilling the growing demand for cross-border liquidity.

Bitcoin Treasury Strengthens Gumi’s Blockchain Efforts

Earlier this year, Gumi also acquired 1 billion yen ($6.7 million) worth of Bitcoin. This investment is being utilized in staking protocols such as Babylon to generate returns. Bitcoin will serve as a value reserve in Gumi’s digital asset treasury. The company plans to leverage both Bitcoin and XRP as essential components of its blockchain strategy. The dual approach of Bitcoin and XRP will enable Gumi to grow its footprint in the blockchain-powered financial services sector.

The integration of XRP into Gumi’s treasury is part of its larger push to develop diverse blockchain-based solutions. XRP’s ability to facilitate faster and more efficient payments fits into the company’s vision of global liquidity.

Gumi believes the strategic use of Bitcoin and XRP will provide stability and expansion in its operations. The company will continue monitoring market performance and adjust its holdings as necessary. Any significant impacts on earnings from its crypto assets will be disclosed.

The XRP purchase period is scheduled from September 2025 to February 2026. This timeframe allows Gumi to grow its XRP treasury gradually while integrating the asset into its operations. Gumi will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of its strategy, especially in terms of market value and asset returns. The firm’s long-term goals include expanding its presence in global payments and liquidity solutions, driven by blockchain technology.

