Hacker Attack on Shiba Inu (SHIB) Network: Developers Issue Statement

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:40
SHIFU
SHIFU$0.00001148+0.26%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001417+4.11%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.2035-13.80%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001441+4.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017612+6.89%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+14.23%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has frozen 4.6 million BONE tokens after it was revealed that they were linked to a security breach in Shibarium, the protocol’s Layer-2 scaling solution.

The Shiba Inu team has issued an official statement regarding suspicious activity flagged by PeckShield. The project team announced the launch of a comprehensive investigation involving both internal security staff and external partners.

According to the update, the details of the hack are as follows:

  • The attacker temporarily gained validator voting power by purchasing 4.6 million BONE in the same block with funds obtained from the bridge hack. This power was used to sign a malicious “state” on Shibarium.
  • The transaction was repaid using 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB, similar to a flash loan.
  • Importantly, it was stated that BONEs cannot be withdrawn because they are delegated to validators.
  • Investigations showed that signing keys for 10 out of 12 validators were compromised.
  • The attacker attempted to sell approximately $700,000 worth of KNINE, but all attempts failed because the K9 Finance DAO multisig address was blacklisted.
  • The LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, BAD, SHIFU tokens affected by the attack have not been moved yet.

However, the developers reported that they have taken precautions regarding the hack attack:

  • Staking/unstaking operations have been halted to protect community assets.
  • The forensic analysis process was initiated with Hexens, Seal911 and PeckShield.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/hacker-attack-on-shiba-inu-shib-network-developers-issue-statement/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

PANews reported on June 24 that documents showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced the postponement of the approval decision on the 21Shares spot Polkadot
Union
U$0.0112-0.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894-0.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:52
Share
ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

PANews reported on June 23 that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde once again called on European lawmakers on Monday to pass legislation to pave the way for the launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894-0.77%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07205+0.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:25
Share
Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,896.7-0.10%
MAY
MAY$0.04644+5.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,655.76+0.44%
Share
PANews2025/03/13 14:50
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!