TLDR A hacker who stole $48M in UXLINK tokens lost it in a phishing attack. Phishing attacks are becoming a serious threat, even to cybercriminals. Stolen digital assets in decentralized finance remain vulnerable to scams. The UXLINK hacker is an example of "hacker-on-hacker" crime in crypto. A hacker who initially exploited the UXLINK blockchain project [...] The post Hacker Who Exploited UXLINK Blockchain Loses $48M to Phishing Attack appeared first on CoinCentral.

Hacker Who Exploited UXLINK Blockchain Loses $48M to Phishing Attack

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 17:04

TLDR

  • A hacker who stole $48M in UXLINK tokens lost it in a phishing attack.
  • Phishing attacks are becoming a serious threat, even to cybercriminals.
  • Stolen digital assets in decentralized finance remain vulnerable to scams.
  • The UXLINK hacker is an example of “hacker-on-hacker” crime in crypto.

A hacker who initially exploited the UXLINK blockchain project and illegally minted $48 million worth of tokens has now fallen victim to a phishing attack. The cybercriminal, who once orchestrated the theft, lost the stolen funds to another scammer using common phishing tactics. This unusual “hacker-on-hacker” crime highlights the unpredictable risks in the world of decentralized finance, where even experienced cybercriminals are not immune to fraud.

Phishing Attack Targets Stolen Funds

The stolen $48 million worth of UXLINK tokens was originally minted by the hacker exploiting vulnerabilities in the UXLINK blockchain. After successfully exploiting the system, the hacker found themselves the target of a sophisticated phishing attack.

Phishing attacks generally work by tricking individuals into providing sensitive information, such as wallet credentials, through fake websites or deceptive messages. In this case, the hacker unknowingly gave access to their stolen assets.

Phishing scams are a common threat in the cryptocurrency world, often using social engineering tactics to manipulate victims. By posing as a legitimate platform or using fake communication methods, attackers manage to steal sensitive data. Once the hacker lost control of the wallet, the funds were transferred into the scammer’s possession.

“Hacker-on-Hacker” Crime in Decentralized Finance

This incident is considered a rare “hacker-on-hacker” crime in the cryptocurrency space. It is unusual for cybercriminals to be targeted by fellow criminals, especially when they have successfully executed a large-scale heist. However, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency and the lack of regulation leave room for further exploitation among criminals. The case underscores how even stolen funds can continue circulating within the criminal network.

The hacker’s downfall came when they were tricked by the phishing attack, which exploited their lack of caution. Phishing is not a new tactic, but its effectiveness in the crypto world continues to grow. While some scams rely on technical vulnerabilities, phishing targets human error, making it a dangerous and unpredictable threat.

Increasing Threats in Cryptocurrency Ecosystems

The UXLINK incident is part of a broader trend in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, where crypto assets are often stolen and then subjected to further thefts. Earlier incidents, such as the 2022 Ronin Network hack, showed how stolen funds could continue to move between criminals.

This recent case proves that even those who have engaged in large-scale theft are still vulnerable to common cyber threats.

Phishing attacks like this one raise questions about the security of digital assets. Unlike traditional finance, where there are regulatory measures to protect individuals and institutions, decentralized finance has few safeguards against such schemes. This lack of oversight creates opportunities for both criminals and scammers to target individuals at all levels of the digital asset ecosystem.

Lessons from the UXLINK Attack

The UXLINK hack and the subsequent phishing attack on the hacker demonstrate the complex risks in the world of decentralized finance. It shows that while blockchain technology is often considered secure, its users can still fall victim to simple social engineering techniques.

Criminals who participate in large-scale hacks may believe they are immune to these kinds of attacks, but the reality is that they remain susceptible to the same risks as any other user.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, both legitimate users and criminals must stay vigilant against emerging threats. Phishing attacks, in particular, will likely remain a persistent challenge, given their ability to exploit human errors rather than technical weaknesses. This incident is a reminder of the need for greater awareness and caution in handling digital assets, even by those who have previously managed to exploit the system.

