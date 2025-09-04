Harnessing AI for Accelerated CAE Simulations in Engineering

Lawrence Jengar
Sep 03, 2025 17:33
AI-powered CAE simulations are revolutionizing engineering by reducing simulation times and enabling rapid exploration of design alternatives, according to NVIDIA’s recent insights.
In the rapidly evolving field of engineering, the integration of AI into computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulations is significantly enhancing the pace of innovation. According to NVIDIA, AI models are being increasingly utilized to expedite simulation processes, which traditionally required extensive computational time, thereby allowing for a more efficient exploration of design options.
AI-Powered CAE Simulations
CAE simulations are critical for designing optimal and reliable engineering products by verifying their performance and safety. However, traditional simulations, while accurate, can be time-intensive, taking hours to weeks to complete. This has posed challenges in exploring multiple design options and maintaining an effective feedback loop between design and analysis.
To address these challenges, physics-based AI models are being employed as surrogates, trained on data from traditional simulations. These models can predict outcomes in mere seconds or minutes, significantly reducing the time required for simulations and allowing engineers to efficiently explore a wider array of design alternatives.
Integrating AI and Traditional Solvers
The introduction of AI models does not replace traditional solvers but rather complements them. Surrogate models are particularly useful for initial design explorations, helping identify promising designs that can then be further validated with more precise traditional solvers.
NVIDIA’s end-to-end workflow for automotive aerodynamics showcases how software developers and engineers can leverage AI-powered simulations. This workflow is modular and adaptable, extending beyond external aerodynamics to a variety of applications.
Key Components of the Workflow
- Data Preprocessing: Using NVIDIA’s PhysicsNeMo Curator, this step involves organizing and processing engineering datasets to streamline AI model training workflows.
- AI Model Training: NVIDIA’s PhysicsNeMo facilitates the building and training of AI models using state-of-the-art architectures.
- Deployment and Inference: NVIDIA NIM microservices enable the deployment of pretrained models, making AI-powered predictions accessible via standard APIs.
- Visualization: NVIDIA Omniverse and Kit-CAE provide real-time, interactive visualization of simulation data in realistic 3D environments.
Applications and Future Prospects
The integration of AI in CAE simulations is set to transform various industries. In aerospace, for instance, AI accelerates airfoil and aircraft optimization, while in energy, it optimizes turbomachinery flow and wind farm layouts. Manufacturing benefits from faster injection mold analysis, and civil engineering can achieve rapid evaluations of wind loading.
This AI-driven approach not only addresses the limitations of traditional simulations but also opens new avenues for real-time, interactive analysis, significantly shortening design cycles and enhancing the feedback loop in engineering processes.
For further insights into AI-powered CAE simulations, visit the NVIDIA blog.
Image source: Shutterstock
Source: https://blockchain.news/news/harnessing-ai-for-accelerated-cae-simulations-in-engineering