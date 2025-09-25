Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

The cryptocurrency industry appears to be breaking with the traditional four-year cycle. The institutional adoption of exchange-traded funds, the tokenization of real-world assets, and the evolution of stablecoin infrastructure are reshaping the entire market. In a report released on September 24, an analyst using the pseudonym Ignas pointed out that the listing of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024 will be a watershed event - since April, crypto ETFs have led all asset classes with a net inflow of $34 billion. These products have attracted the participation of pension funds, consulting firms and commercial banks, transforming cryptocurrencies from retail speculation targets to institutional allocation assets on par with gold and the Nasdaq index. Currently, the assets under management of Bitcoin ETFs have exceeded US$150 billion, accounting for 6% of the total BTC supply; Ethereum ETFs control 5.6% of ETH's circulation. The SEC’s adoption of universal listing standards for commodity ETPs in September accelerated this trend, paving the way for fund filings for assets such as Solana and XRP. The report calls this shift in ownership from retail investors to long-term institutional investors the "Great Rotation in Crypto Assets." While traditional cyclicalists are selling, institutional investors continue to accumulate, pushing the cost basis upward and forming a new price bottom. ETFs have become the primary purchasing channel for Bitcoin and Ethereum, fundamentally changing the supply conditions that drive historical cyclical patterns. Stablecoins have gone beyond the scope of trading tools and evolved into payment, lending and financial management functions. The $30 billion real-world asset (RWA) market is a reflection of this expansion, with tokenized treasuries, credit, and commodities building on-chain financial infrastructure. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission recently approved stablecoins as collateral for derivatives, opening up institutional application scenarios beyond spot demand. Payment-oriented blockchain projects (such as Stripe’s Tempo and Tether’s Plasma) are driving the integration of stablecoins into the real economy, while digital asset treasury (DAT) companies are providing equity market access for tokens that have not yet been approved for ETFs. This mechanism not only provides exit liquidity for venture capital, but also introduces institutional funds into the altcoin market. The RWA tokenization, which establishes benchmark interest rates through government bonds and credit instruments, is building a real capital market on the chain. BlackRock's BUIDL and Franklin Templeton's BENJI act as bridges, connecting trillions of dollars of traditional capital to crypto infrastructure. This allows DeFi protocols to rely on legal collateral and lending markets, breaking away from the cycle of pure speculation. This structural shift signals that cryptocurrencies are evolving from cyclical speculative assets to permanent financial instruments. However, as institutional capital prefers sustainable business models rather than purely narrative-driven ones, individual performance differentiation may replace the general rise in prices.The cryptocurrency industry appears to be breaking with the traditional four-year cycle. The institutional adoption of exchange-traded funds, the tokenization of real-world assets, and the evolution of stablecoin infrastructure are reshaping the entire market. In a report released on September 24, an analyst using the pseudonym Ignas pointed out that the listing of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024 will be a watershed event - since April, crypto ETFs have led all asset classes with a net inflow of $34 billion. These products have attracted the participation of pension funds, consulting firms and commercial banks, transforming cryptocurrencies from retail speculation targets to institutional allocation assets on par with gold and the Nasdaq index. Currently, the assets under management of Bitcoin ETFs have exceeded US$150 billion, accounting for 6% of the total BTC supply; Ethereum ETFs control 5.6% of ETH's circulation. The SEC’s adoption of universal listing standards for commodity ETPs in September accelerated this trend, paving the way for fund filings for assets such as Solana and XRP. The report calls this shift in ownership from retail investors to long-term institutional investors the "Great Rotation in Crypto Assets." While traditional cyclicalists are selling, institutional investors continue to accumulate, pushing the cost basis upward and forming a new price bottom. ETFs have become the primary purchasing channel for Bitcoin and Ethereum, fundamentally changing the supply conditions that drive historical cyclical patterns. Stablecoins have gone beyond the scope of trading tools and evolved into payment, lending and financial management functions. The $30 billion real-world asset (RWA) market is a reflection of this expansion, with tokenized treasuries, credit, and commodities building on-chain financial infrastructure. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission recently approved stablecoins as collateral for derivatives, opening up institutional application scenarios beyond spot demand. Payment-oriented blockchain projects (such as Stripe’s Tempo and Tether’s Plasma) are driving the integration of stablecoins into the real economy, while digital asset treasury (DAT) companies are providing equity market access for tokens that have not yet been approved for ETFs. This mechanism not only provides exit liquidity for venture capital, but also introduces institutional funds into the altcoin market. The RWA tokenization, which establishes benchmark interest rates through government bonds and credit instruments, is building a real capital market on the chain. BlackRock's BUIDL and Franklin Templeton's BENJI act as bridges, connecting trillions of dollars of traditional capital to crypto infrastructure. This allows DeFi protocols to rely on legal collateral and lending markets, breaking away from the cycle of pure speculation. This structural shift signals that cryptocurrencies are evolving from cyclical speculative assets to permanent financial instruments. However, as institutional capital prefers sustainable business models rather than purely narrative-driven ones, individual performance differentiation may replace the general rise in prices.

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

By: PANews
2025/09/25 12:00
Union
U$0.009962+0.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.06234+0.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,746.13-0.76%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00995-2.60%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004391+1.40%

The cryptocurrency industry appears to be breaking with the traditional four-year cycle. The institutional adoption of exchange-traded funds, the tokenization of real-world assets, and the evolution of stablecoin infrastructure are reshaping the entire market.

In a report released on September 24, an analyst using the pseudonym Ignas pointed out that the listing of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024 will be a watershed event - since April, crypto ETFs have led all asset classes with a net inflow of $34 billion.

These products have attracted the participation of pension funds, consulting firms and commercial banks, transforming cryptocurrencies from retail speculation targets to institutional allocation assets on par with gold and the Nasdaq index.

Currently, the assets under management of Bitcoin ETFs have exceeded US$150 billion, accounting for 6% of the total BTC supply; Ethereum ETFs control 5.6% of ETH's circulation.

The SEC’s adoption of universal listing standards for commodity ETPs in September accelerated this trend, paving the way for fund filings for assets such as Solana and XRP.

The report calls this shift in ownership from retail investors to long-term institutional investors the "Great Rotation in Crypto Assets."

While traditional cyclicalists are selling, institutional investors continue to accumulate, pushing the cost basis upward and forming a new price bottom.

ETFs have become the primary purchasing channel for Bitcoin and Ethereum, fundamentally changing the supply conditions that drive historical cyclical patterns.

Stablecoins have gone beyond the scope of trading tools and evolved into payment, lending and financial management functions.

The $30 billion real-world asset (RWA) market is a reflection of this expansion, with tokenized treasuries, credit, and commodities building on-chain financial infrastructure.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission recently approved stablecoins as collateral for derivatives, opening up institutional application scenarios beyond spot demand.

Payment-oriented blockchain projects (such as Stripe’s Tempo and Tether’s Plasma) are driving the integration of stablecoins into the real economy, while digital asset treasury (DAT) companies are providing equity market access for tokens that have not yet been approved for ETFs.

This mechanism not only provides exit liquidity for venture capital, but also introduces institutional funds into the altcoin market.

The RWA tokenization, which establishes benchmark interest rates through government bonds and credit instruments, is building a real capital market on the chain.

BlackRock's BUIDL and Franklin Templeton's BENJI act as bridges, connecting trillions of dollars of traditional capital to crypto infrastructure. This allows DeFi protocols to rely on legal collateral and lending markets, breaking away from the cycle of pure speculation.

This structural shift signals that cryptocurrencies are evolving from cyclical speculative assets to permanent financial instruments.

However, as institutional capital prefers sustainable business models rather than purely narrative-driven ones, individual performance differentiation may replace the general rise in prices.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008788+0.02%
ARK
ARK$0.4179-3.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553+0.54%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Share
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01423-5.51%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03038-1.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.542-2.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Share
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
Union
U$0.009961+0.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.06217+0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08395-1.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month