Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

The cryptocurrency industry appears to be breaking with the traditional four-year cycle. The institutional adoption of exchange-traded funds, the tokenization of real-world assets, and the evolution of stablecoin infrastructure are reshaping the entire market. In a report released on September 24, an analyst using the pseudonym Ignas pointed out that the listing of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2024 will be a watershed event - since April, crypto ETFs have led all asset classes with a net inflow of $34 billion. These products have attracted the participation of pension funds, consulting firms and commercial banks, transforming cryptocurrencies from retail speculation targets to institutional allocation assets on par with gold and the Nasdaq index. Currently, the assets under management of Bitcoin ETFs have exceeded US$150 billion, accounting for 6% of the total BTC supply; Ethereum ETFs control 5.6% of ETH's circulation. The SEC’s adoption of universal listing standards for commodity ETPs in September accelerated this trend, paving the way for fund filings for assets such as Solana and XRP. The report calls this shift in ownership from retail investors to long-term institutional investors the "Great Rotation in Crypto Assets." While traditional cyclicalists are selling, institutional investors continue to accumulate, pushing the cost basis upward and forming a new price bottom. ETFs have become the primary purchasing channel for Bitcoin and Ethereum, fundamentally changing the supply conditions that drive historical cyclical patterns. Stablecoins have gone beyond the scope of trading tools and evolved into payment, lending and financial management functions. The $30 billion real-world asset (RWA) market is a reflection of this expansion, with tokenized treasuries, credit, and commodities building on-chain financial infrastructure. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission recently approved stablecoins as collateral for derivatives, opening up institutional application scenarios beyond spot demand. Payment-oriented blockchain projects (such as Stripe’s Tempo and Tether’s Plasma) are driving the integration of stablecoins into the real economy, while digital asset treasury (DAT) companies are providing equity market access for tokens that have not yet been approved for ETFs. This mechanism not only provides exit liquidity for venture capital, but also introduces institutional funds into the altcoin market. The RWA tokenization, which establishes benchmark interest rates through government bonds and credit instruments, is building a real capital market on the chain. BlackRock's BUIDL and Franklin Templeton's BENJI act as bridges, connecting trillions of dollars of traditional capital to crypto infrastructure. 