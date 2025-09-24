International trading company Hash Hedge, which provides traders with capital to manage, along with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) crypto trading tournament, with the finals to be held offline in Dubai. This was announced to Incrypted by the organizers of the event. A new global […] Сообщение Hash Hedge and Walbi announced the launch of the WSCT crypto trading tournament появились сначала на INCRYPTED.International trading company Hash Hedge, which provides traders with capital to manage, along with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) crypto trading tournament, with the finals to be held offline in Dubai. This was announced to Incrypted by the organizers of the event. A new global […] Сообщение Hash Hedge and Walbi announced the launch of the WSCT crypto trading tournament появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Hash Hedge and Walbi announced the launch of the WSCT crypto trading tournament

By: Incrypted
2025/09/24 22:51
Sleepless AI
AI$0.128+2.72%
  • Hash Hedge and Walbi are launching the World Series of Crypto Trading tournament.
  • Eight traders will make it to the finals and will receive paid flights, accommodation and transfers to Dubai.
  • It will take place on October 28-29 during Blockchain Life 2025 with live trading battles.

International trading company Hash Hedge, which provides traders with capital to manage, along with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) crypto trading tournament, with the finals to be held offline in Dubai. This was announced to Incrypted by the organizers of the event.

The press release says that WSCT is designed as a true world-class competition:

  • all participants will start on a level playing field,
  • eight finalists will be determined by October 20,
  • all finalists will receive an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, including airfare, accommodation and transfers.

The finals will take place on October 28-29 in Dubai during Blockchain Life 2025, one of the largest blockchain conferences where thousands of participants will witness live trading battles, the statement said

The press release also said that for the first time in history, traders will compete not only among themselves, but also against artificial intelligence. According to the organizers, the tournament’s technology partner Walbi will present three AI-based algorithmic strategies that will trade in real time, making WSCT the first event where algorithms compete against traders in front of a live audience.

The tournament champion will receive a WSCT bracelet, a symbol of greatness and legacy, as well as a cash reward and a Hash Hedge-funded account to manage that equals the combined profits of all finalists, organizers said.

The press release said the World Series of Crypto Trading is more than a contest — it’s the birth of a new tradition. Just as poker tournaments once produced global stars and famous names, the WSCT is designed to crown the first legends in the fast-growing world of crypto trading, the organizers concluded.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

This article presents a novel method for program synthesis using denoising diffusion models on syntax trees.
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
Share
Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

This method is designed to overcome challenges in a standard autoregressive approach, allowing the model to make targeted, grammatically correct changes
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:00
Share
A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solving high-dimensional option pricing: G-LSM leverages Hermite polynomials and gradients to achieve a 10x accuracy boost over LSM.
Gravity
G$0.01046+2.75%
Boost
BOOST$0.09912+2.35%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 21:15
Share

Trending News

More

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025