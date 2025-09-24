The post Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the WSCT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hash Hedge, an international proprietary trading firm providing traders with capital to manage, together with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) — the first ever global series for traders, set to culminate in a live offline final in Dubai. A New Global Stage for Traders The WSCT is designed as a true world-class competition: all participants start under equal conditions, by October 20, 8 finalists will be determined, all finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, including flights, accommodation, and transfers. The grand final will take place October 28–29 in Dubai, during Blockchain Life 2025, one of the largest blockchain conferences in the world, where thousands of attendees will witness trading battles live. Human vs AI: A World First For the first time in history, human traders will compete not only against each other but also against artificial intelligence. Tournament technology partner Walbi will introduce three AI-driven strategies trading in real time — making WSCT the first-ever event where algorithms face off against traders in front of a live audience. Walbi is already being called the “ChatGPT of trading”, and its debut in WSCT will showcase how AI and humans compare when put under the same market conditions. The Prize The champion will receive the WSCT bracelet — a symbol of greatness and legacy — along with a cash prize and a Hash Hedge funded account to manage, equal to the combined profits of all finalists. Why It Matters The World Series of Crypto Trading is more than a competition — it’s the birth of a new tradition. Just as poker tournaments once created global stars and household names, WSCT is set to crown the first legends of the rapidly growing world of crypto trading. About Hash Hedge Hash Hedge… The post Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the WSCT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hash Hedge, an international proprietary trading firm providing traders with capital to manage, together with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) — the first ever global series for traders, set to culminate in a live offline final in Dubai. A New Global Stage for Traders The WSCT is designed as a true world-class competition: all participants start under equal conditions, by October 20, 8 finalists will be determined, all finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, including flights, accommodation, and transfers. The grand final will take place October 28–29 in Dubai, during Blockchain Life 2025, one of the largest blockchain conferences in the world, where thousands of attendees will witness trading battles live. Human vs AI: A World First For the first time in history, human traders will compete not only against each other but also against artificial intelligence. Tournament technology partner Walbi will introduce three AI-driven strategies trading in real time — making WSCT the first-ever event where algorithms face off against traders in front of a live audience. Walbi is already being called the “ChatGPT of trading”, and its debut in WSCT will showcase how AI and humans compare when put under the same market conditions. The Prize The champion will receive the WSCT bracelet — a symbol of greatness and legacy — along with a cash prize and a Hash Hedge funded account to manage, equal to the combined profits of all finalists. Why It Matters The World Series of Crypto Trading is more than a competition — it’s the birth of a new tradition. Just as poker tournaments once created global stars and household names, WSCT is set to crown the first legends of the rapidly growing world of crypto trading. About Hash Hedge Hash Hedge…

Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the WSCT

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:23
Hash Hedge, an international proprietary trading firm providing traders with capital to manage, together with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) — the first ever global series for traders, set to culminate in a live offline final in Dubai.

A New Global Stage for Traders

The WSCT is designed as a true world-class competition:

  • all participants start under equal conditions,
  • by October 20, 8 finalists will be determined,
  • all finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, including flights, accommodation, and transfers.

The grand final will take place October 28–29 in Dubai, during Blockchain Life 2025, one of the largest blockchain conferences in the world, where thousands of attendees will witness trading battles live.

Human vs AI: A World First

For the first time in history, human traders will compete not only against each other but also against artificial intelligence.

Tournament technology partner Walbi will introduce three AI-driven strategies trading in real time — making WSCT the first-ever event where algorithms face off against traders in front of a live audience.

Walbi is already being called the “ChatGPT of trading”, and its debut in WSCT will showcase how AI and humans compare when put under the same market conditions.

The Prize

The champion will receive the WSCT bracelet — a symbol of greatness and legacy — along with a cash prize and a Hash Hedge funded account to manage, equal to the combined profits of all finalists.

Why It Matters

The World Series of Crypto Trading is more than a competition — it’s the birth of a new tradition.

Just as poker tournaments once created global stars and household names, WSCT is set to crown the first legends of the rapidly growing world of crypto trading.

About Hash Hedge

Hash Hedge is a global proprietary trading company that gives traders institutional-level capital to manage.  Hash Hedge helps professional and aspiring traders reach their full potential by pushing the limits of trading technology. The company focuses on innovation, transparency and performance.

About Walbi

Walbi is a next-generation AI trading platform, often described as “the ChatGPT of trading.” By developing cutting-edge strategies powered by artificial intelligence, Walbi is redefining how individuals and institutions interact with financial markets.

Learn more and register: here

Source: https://beincrypto.com/hash-hedge-walbi-launch-wsct/

