Hashdex ETF Approved by SEC to Include XRP and Solana in Portfolio

TLDR

The SEC has approved Hashdex ETF to include XRP and Solana alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XRP now represents 7.11% of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund portfolio.

Hashdex initially launched the ETF with Bitcoin and Ethereum, later requesting to include additional assets.

Solana has been added to the ETF, accounting for 4.19% of the portfolio as of September 25.

XRP’s inclusion comes after the successful launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, which recorded impressive volume.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF to hold additional cryptocurrencies, including XRP and Solana (SOL). The approval expands the fund’s holdings, allowing exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. XRP now holds 7.11% of the ETF’s portfolio.

Hashdex ETF Expands to Include XRP

The SEC’s approval of Hashdex to include XRP marks a significant development for the fund. XRP, now the third-largest asset in the portfolio, joins Bitcoin and Ethereum as key holdings. With over 3.5 million XRP-related shares already listed, the asset’s role in the fund continues to grow.

Hashdex initially launched the fund last year with Bitcoin and Ethereum. In March 2025, it filed an amendment to include more assets, including XRP. After a detailed review, the SEC approved the inclusion under the new framework for crypto spot ETFs.

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, remarked on the approval, noting the ETF now provides broader exposure to a range of crypto assets.

Solana’s Entry Reflects Growing Crypto Interest

Along with XRP, Solana (SOL) now has a place in the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund. SOL represents 4.19% of the fund as of September 25, 2025. Hashdex’s move to add SOL reflects the growing interest in a diverse range of digital assets.

Solana’s inclusion comes at a time when it is gaining attention in the capital markets. The SEC’s decision to approve Hashdex’s amendment is seen as a positive step toward wider crypto adoption in traditional finance. Experts predict that more crypto assets could be included in future ETF filings as demand for diversified crypto products grows.

XRP’s rise within the Hashdex ETF is just one part of the asset’s growing presence in the market. XRP’s recent approval for spot ETFs, such as the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, signals strong interest from investors. Following the ETF’s successful launch, other firms like Franklin, 21Shares, and Canary are preparing to submit similar applications for XRP-focused ETFs.

The SEC faces a crucial deadline next month to approve several XRP ETF proposals. Industry insiders expect these proposals to receive approval, further bolstering XRP’s role in the crypto landscape. With growing optimism, the market anticipates more approvals in the coming months.

The post Hashdex ETF Approved by SEC to Include XRP and Solana in Portfolio appeared first on CoinCentral.