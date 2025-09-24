Hashdex files to add SOL, ADA, XRP to crypto index ETF under new SEC standards

Hashdex filed with the SEC to expand its Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, seeking approval to add Solana, Cardano, and XRP under newly adopted generic listing standards.

The filing enables the fund to track the complete composition of the Nasdaq crypto index rather than limiting holdings to the two largest digital assets.

Index weighting

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart shared the filing on Sept. 23, noting Hashdex will follow the US Nasdaq crypto index, which includes additional digital assets that meet SEC requirements.

The index is weighted 72.5% in Bitcoin and 14.8% in Ethereum, with Solana comprising 4.3%, Cardano 1.2%, and XRP 6.9%.

The expansion attempt leverages generic listing standards approved by the SEC on Sept. 17 for commodity-based trust shares on major exchanges, including Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange.

The standards aim to streamline approval processes for exchange-traded products tied to digital assets.

Hashdex was one of the first issuers to pursue a dual-asset ETF in the crypto industry in June 2024. The original filing specified the fund would hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cash.

Bloomberg’s Seyffart commented on the initial announcement that the combination of Bitcoin and Ethereum “makes a lot of sense.”

Regulatory pathway

The expansion attempt leverages generic listing standards approved by the SEC on Sept. 17 for commodity-based trust shares on major exchanges.

The standards aim to streamline approval processes for exchange-traded products tied to digital assets, shifting from lengthy case-by-case reviews.

However, the generic standards don’t open approval for every type of crypto ETP, with regulatory limitations still applying selectively.

The outcome of Hashdex’s expansion filing could encourage similar attempts by other crypto fund managers seeking broader digital asset exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Mentioned in this article