Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Now Listed on Nasdaq

PANews reported on September 25th that the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has now been listed on Nasdaq after meeting the new Common Listing Standards. In addition to BTC and ETH, the product also provides investors with exposure to XRP, SOL, and XLM.
Earlier news came that the U.S. SEC has approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF based on its new common standards .
