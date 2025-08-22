HashKey Chain and GF Securities Launch Hong Kong’s First On-Chain Corporate Note

HashKey Chain, a cutting-edge Ethereum L2 chain, has partnered with GF Securities, a licensed financial services platform operating in Hong Kong. The partnership aims to redefine conventional finance with the provision of corporate bonds on-chain. As HashKey Chain mentioned in its social media announcement, the development underscores a milestone for digital finance sector within the jurisdiction. Overall, this move could reshape the bond market of Hong Kong by advancing transparency, efficiency, and a robust basis for advanced financial products.

HashKey Chain Collaborates with GF Securities to Bring Hong Kong’s Earliest Corporate Note On-Chain

As included in its partnership with GF Securities, HashKey Chain has announced the effective issuance and deployment of the city’s earliest tokenized corporate note. The respective instrument is unsecured and senior U.S. dollar fixed-rate note released by Coastal Emerald Limited and Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Limited guarantees it. GF Securities (Hong Kong) Brokerage Limited plays several crucial roles, including placement agent, arranger, coordinator, custodian for exclusive tokenized securities, and blockchain agent.

What Can Developers Expect from Partnership?

The issuance size reportedly touched $40M, making it a notable launch in the case of market significance and scale. According to HashKey Chain, the successful issuance of the corporate notes on-chain validates the potential of blockchain’s integration with existing financial mechanisms while minimizing dependence on mediators. Moreover, it sets a benchmark for on-chain financial products, letting developers build platforms and tools to seamlessly interact with resilient real-world assets, accelerating blockchain adoption in the mainstream.