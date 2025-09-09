HashKey Drives $500 Million Push into Digital Asset Treasury Innovation

TLDR

  • HashKey Launches $500M DAT Fund to Bridge TradFi with Blockchain Assets
  • Asia’s Largest Crypto Treasury Fund Targets Bitcoin & Ethereum Projects
  • HashKey DAT Fund Unites Web3 Speed with Institutional-Grade Finance
  • HashKey Backs Bitcoin & Ethereum to Anchor Web3 Treasury Innovation
  • Regulated Crypto Fund by HashKey Powers Institutional Web3 Entry

HashKey has launched a strategic initiative to develop Asia’s largest multi-currency Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) ecosystem fund. The company plans to raise over $500 million in the first phase of the perpetual fund. This marks a significant move to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-powered on-chain assets.

DAT Fund Targets Institutional Capital and Crypto Ecosystem Expansion

HashKey structured the DAT fund as a perpetual vehicle supporting regular subscriptions and redemptions to meet institutional liquidity needs. The fund will focus on mainstream digital assets, starting with Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystem projects. This model integrates long-term asset management with the fast-moving nature of Web3 economies.

The company will combine capital investment with operational involvement in DAT companies, aiming to build a dynamic ecosystem. The fund will drive asset standardization, support public chains, and reinforce liquidity across Web3 sectors. This dual approach helps accelerate the commercial adoption of blockchain infrastructure.

HashKey expects the DAT fund to function as an institutional access point into the digital asset space. It aligns traditional financial principles with the volatility and speed of decentralized finance. The strategy positions the group as a structural player in shaping compliant crypto investment frameworks.

Bitcoin Ecosystem Positioned for Long-Term Treasury Allocation

HashKey’s DAT fund will allocate capital to Bitcoin-related projects with the goal of increasing institutional use and adoption. Bitcoin’s status as a reserve asset fits well with the treasury management model that DAT promotes. This enables structured exposure while enhancing the liquidity profile of the broader crypto market.

With Bitcoin’s maturing role in financial portfolios, the fund intends to amplify its ecosystem through targeted project backing. HashKey plans to invest in infrastructure and service providers supporting Bitcoin’s integration into regulated financial platforms. This expands Bitcoin’s usability beyond speculative trading into operational treasury roles.

The company sees Bitcoin’s potential to anchor cross-border payments and tokenized securities. Its integration within the DAT model can enable more transparent and programmable financial instruments, making Bitcoin a central pillar in the push toward Web3 finance.

Ethereum at the Core of HashKey’s DAT Strategy

HashKey will place Ethereum at the core of its DAT initiative, leveraging its decade-long involvement in the network. The group operates infrastructure such as HashKey Chain, a Layer-2 built on Ethereum, currently holding over $172 million in assets. Ethereum’s flexibility and programmability make it vital for tokenization, smart contracts, and compliance applications.

HashKey aims to support the growth of the Ethereum ecosystem by investing in scalable solutions and services. The DAT fund will reinforce Ethereum’s role as the foundation for regulated DeFi and Web3 asset issuance, aligning with the group’s broader mission of building global financial bridges.

The company has already backed over 400 Ethereum projects, reinforcing its operational and strategic footprint. By integrating fund strategies with on-chain utility, HashKey promotes practical asset management tools for institutions.

Regulatory Readiness and Global Expansion Support DAT Rollout

HashKey has secured regulatory approvals in key markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and the EU. These licenses allow it to operate DAT-related services while maintaining compliance across jurisdictions. In the Middle East, HashKey MENA received in-principle approval to offer exchange and broker services.

The firm launched tokenized securities with GF Securities, using HashKey Chain as infrastructure for USD, HKD, and RMB products. This integration of blockchain with traditional finance exemplifies the DAT model’s practical use cases. These moves show how HashKey ties product innovation to operational compliance.

 

