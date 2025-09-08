HashKey launches DAT strategy, raising over US$500 million in first round

PANews reported on September 8th that HashKey announced a comprehensive investment in the digital asset treasury ( DAT ) sector, planning to launch Asia's largest multi-currency DAT ecosystem fund, with an initial fundraising of over US$ 500 million. The fund will focus on investing in Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystem projects, striving to connect traditional finance with on-chain assets. HashKey will be deeply involved in DAT project operations, promoting industry compliance and ecosystem development, and strengthening cooperation with global financial institutions.

