HashKey MENA launches order book trading

HashKey MENA, the exchange business line of HashKey Group, today announced the launch of its Order Book trading service. This upgrade will enable transactions starting at 1 USDT, with no upper limit on trading volume, flexible trading volume options, and 24/7 deposit and withdrawal support, providing users with a more efficient, transparent, and fair trading experience.

In addition to the Order Book trading function, the platform has also launched OTC (over-the-counter) services to provide services to institutions and high-net-worth clients, supporting large-scale over-the-counter transactions of mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, USDT and AED and USD.

As a key strategic development for HashKey MENA in the Middle East and surrounding regions, the launch of the order book and OTC functionality will further enrich HashKey MENA's product portfolio, meeting the diverse needs of users at all levels. Users can participate in transactions at any time through the platform, which provides high liquidity and efficient asset conversion services. Leveraging HashKey Group's global presence, technological innovation, and strong compliance capabilities, HashKey MENA is committed to providing users with secure and reliable digital asset services.

HashKey MENA is part of HashKey Group, a leading digital asset company registered and licensed in the Middle East, the EU (Ireland), Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Bermuda. HashKey MENA's operating entity is authorized by the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to provide exchange and brokerage services, ensuring institutional-grade compliance standards, robust client asset protection mechanisms, and insurance coverage of up to $200 million. Furthermore, it offers competitive transaction fees for both spot order books and over-the-counter (OTC) trading.

HashKey MENA offers a variety of access methods, including a website, mobile app, and REST and WebSocket APIs. It also provides reliable fiat deposit and withdrawal services through partner banks such as Standard Chartered. Furthermore, the platform provides multi-language support and 24/7 customer service, ensuring users can trade digital assets securely and efficiently anytime, anywhere.

About HashKey MENA

HashKey MENA is the trading platform business of the HashKey Group, providing compliant digital asset trading services to users worldwide. HashKey MENA FZE (License No.: VL/25/03/002) is licensed by the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) as a Virtual Asset Service Provider, authorizing it to provide the following services: (i) exchange services; and (ii) brokerage services. Some services, features, and promotions may not be available in certain jurisdictions. To comply with relevant laws and regulations, HashKey MENA does not offer services to users in Hong Kong, the United States, mainland China, and certain other jurisdictions. Some services, features, or activities may not be available in your jurisdiction.

