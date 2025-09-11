HashKey Tokenisation CEO Liu Jia: Unleashing Responsible Digital Asset Innovation with a Forward-Looking Regulatory Framework

By: PANews
2025/09/11 18:36
PANews reported on September 11th that HashKey Tokenisation CEO Anna Liu attended the 10th Belt and Road Forum on September 11th. As the only invited representative from a digital asset company, she delivered a keynote speech. She emphasized that only a forward-looking regulatory framework can unleash responsible technological innovation, and that the law should serve as a bridge connecting digital asset innovation and trust.

From a practitioner's perspective, she called for: First, embedding legal thinking throughout the entire technology development process to ensure compliance from the outset. Second, translating legal principles into smart contract logic to accurately map on-chain digital ownership with real-world legal rights in RWA applications. Third, establishing industry standards and frameworks to strengthen regulatory confidence in innovation through best practices. Fourth, coordinating diverse regulatory requirements to create an interoperable legal framework to enable innovation and the free flow of capital. Anna pointed out that laws provide the rules for economic development, and sound rules can unleash enormous productivity. The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance, which officially came into effect in August 2025, is an outstanding legal practice that strikes a balance between innovation and compliance.

HashKey Tokenisation will also continue to adhere to compliance, safeguard the cornerstone of trust, explore responsible industry innovation, and promote Hong Kong's role as a digital asset hub in the "Belt and Road" initiative.

