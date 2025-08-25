Hassett: Expect it to be months before Trump makes a decision on the Fed chairmanship

PANews reported on August 25th that according to Jinshi, White House National Economic Council Director Hassett said it would be appropriate to consider an interest rate cut (regarding the Federal Reserve). Furthermore, Hassett said he expected it would take several months before Trump made a decision on the Fed chairmanship.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.